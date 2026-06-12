That Downed Tree May Be A Gold Mine For Your Own Wood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The stately oak in your yard has reached the end of its days, either blown down in a storm or cut down for safety reasons. As a professional woodworker, one thing I have always wanted is to make a project from a tree that I cut down and processed into lumber, taking the effort from forest to finish by myself. I have done this with smaller logs using my bandsaw and regularly harvest chunks of wood for woodturning projects, and it is extremely satisfying. After learning how to remove a tree in your backyard, you may have similarly thought: Since lumber is expensive, can I turn that tree into usable woodworking pieces? The answer is yes. Will that lumber become a gold mine and save you money? That answer is: It depends.

Large-diameter trees contain hundreds of board feet of lumber. Because freestanding trees grow up straight and unencumbered, the quality will often be very good. The variable determining the cost per board foot is how you process that round tree bole into rectilinear boards.

There are a couple ways to turn logs into lumber. The easiest is to hire someone. There are many small sawmills around the country, and most will mill your logs for a fee. Some folks with portable mills will cut the log on site. Otherwise, you'll have to somehow move the log to the sawmill, which may be expensive. Then, there will be a charge, usually hourly or per board foot, for cutting the log into lumber. Rates typically range from about $75 to $150 per hour. Once cut, you'll also need to pay to get the wood home, unless you do it yourself. If that all sounds like a lot, you could try to cut the tree on site by yourself.