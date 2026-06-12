What Is The Flap On A Pillowcase For?

Pillowcases are simple, but the more you look at them, the stranger they can be. They're just open pockets of fabric to hold your pillow, but there are some interesting variations in how they're made. If you want to reuse your old pillowcases, it might be helpful to understand the anatomy of a pillowcase. Some keep your pillow in place with a zipper, others are just normal sacks, and some have an extra flap of fabric. That extra flap may seem designed to catch other items in the washer, but it's actually meant to keep your pillow from sliding around inside the pillowcase!

The extra flap of fabric is called an envelope closure, and it works just like a paper envelope does. Once your pillow is inside the pillowcase, you can pull the flap up and over, tucking the pillow safely into place. There are a few benefits to using an envelope closure style over other types of pillowcases. Since the envelope flaps are made from fabric, they can keep the pillow in check without causing any major discomfort.

Pillowcases with nothing securing the pillow may be comfortable as well, but your pillow might shift throughout the night. Readjusting it anytime it moves too much is a minor annoyance, but it's also something that can be avoided relatively easily. Zippers and buttons are more effective at keeping your pillow inside the pillowcase, but if you're a restless sleeper, you may find yourself rolling onto them, making for an uncomfortable night's sleep. Not to mention, they can break over time, and people with certain disabilities may struggle to fasten them. Additionally, since the flap hides the pillow completely and is typically made from the same fabric as the rest of the pillowcase, it can create a more cohesive and elegant look.