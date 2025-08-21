Nate Berkus' Pillowcase Trick Will Instantly Make Your Bed Look Designer-Worthy

Making your bedding look expensive and upscale is unfortunately not usually as easy as simply making your bed. Though it would be nice to have the budget to invest in expertly fitted bedding that is made specifically for the dimensions of your sleep setup, most of us have neither the money nor enough care to give our beds a complete makeover. The good news is that whether you are looking to make your own bed feel a bit more luxurious or you want to give your guests a boutique experience while in the confines of your home, there are a ton of hacks out there that can help you bring your bedding from frumpy to fabulous in seconds.

One such hack was posted by HGTV star Nick Berkus' Instagram, and it demonstrates how you can make an oversized pillow case look sleek and fitted without having to reach for your sewing machine. Since there are quite a range of pillow sizes and shapes as well as pillow case sizes on the market it can often be difficult to find exactly the right fit. Luckily all you need do is a little bit of fancy folding and your floppy pillowcase can be transformed into a neat and designer-approved look in seconds. Since there is a difference between standard versus queen pillows as well as comparing the sizes to king pillows, many cases are made bigger to accommodate the larger sizes.