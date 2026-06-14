Woman Uses Vintage Doilies For Adorable Shelf Decor

Originally, doilies served as a decorative way to protect various surfaces in the home, from dining tables and side tables to upholstered armchairs and sofas. These days, modern furniture holds up better without all the fussy doilies, and many homes embrace a more minimalist aesthetic that leaves little room for them. Despite that, there is a resurgence of frilly, lacy accents as part of the larger grandmacore trend. If that type of cozy nostalgia fits your vibe, take notes from TikTok creator humblehomeky. Instead of using them the traditional way, she drapes vintage doilies over the edges of her shelves (including her mantel) to infuse a homespun look.

Don't have doilies sitting around? Most people don't unless they inherit them from relatives. Estate sales are a prime spot for finding them secondhand. You can also check out flea markets, garage sales, thrift markets, and antique stores. All sizes can work for different purposes (after all, there are plenty of ways to repurpose vintage doilies around the house), but matching the width of the fabric to the width of the shelf is ideal.

Most of the ideas the original creator shares involve positioning decor pieces on top of the doily. With the lace hanging down the front, it helps draw attention to those cherished items. Just make sure to incorporate other timeless vintage decor with similar nostalgic vibes so everything feels cohesive.