Woman Uses Vintage Doilies For Adorable Shelf Decor
Originally, doilies served as a decorative way to protect various surfaces in the home, from dining tables and side tables to upholstered armchairs and sofas. These days, modern furniture holds up better without all the fussy doilies, and many homes embrace a more minimalist aesthetic that leaves little room for them. Despite that, there is a resurgence of frilly, lacy accents as part of the larger grandmacore trend. If that type of cozy nostalgia fits your vibe, take notes from TikTok creator humblehomeky. Instead of using them the traditional way, she drapes vintage doilies over the edges of her shelves (including her mantel) to infuse a homespun look.
Don't have doilies sitting around? Most people don't unless they inherit them from relatives. Estate sales are a prime spot for finding them secondhand. You can also check out flea markets, garage sales, thrift markets, and antique stores. All sizes can work for different purposes (after all, there are plenty of ways to repurpose vintage doilies around the house), but matching the width of the fabric to the width of the shelf is ideal.
Most of the ideas the original creator shares involve positioning decor pieces on top of the doily. With the lace hanging down the front, it helps draw attention to those cherished items. Just make sure to incorporate other timeless vintage decor with similar nostalgic vibes so everything feels cohesive.
Drape doilies over your display areas
The draping method is a simple way to style vintage doilies in any room. All you need to do is position a doily over the edge of your shelf. For a longer surface, like a mantel, overlap several doilies to stretch the length or even stitch them together so they stay in the same position. Another option is to use just one large doily off to one side with a collection of decor on it. The decor should hold the doily in place. But if it needs a little extra grip, try glue dots or a grippy shelf liner underneath to keep it from sliding.
Want to elevate your arrangement? Consider modifying the doilies. For example, if they are bright white (which can be the case if you buy new doilies), you can soak them in brewed coffee to give them a more vintage appearance. The beige tones help maintain a traditional feel, though feel free to choose any shade of fabric dye if you prefer a different color. Think pink for a pop of fun or dusty blue for a calming touch — either one will stand out beautifully against white shelves.
For added interest, try layering the doilies over other textiles. This could be as simple as layering two different doilies together, with one hanging lower than the other so that both are visible. Or, choose fabric in a contrasting color to put under the doily. You could also glue beads, ribbons, or similar embellishments onto the doilies if you want to dress them up.