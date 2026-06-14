Transform Old Bed Sheets Into A Practical Home Decor Piece For Your Wall
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Calendars, to-do lists, children's artwork, family photos — pinboards make a practical and sentimental addition to home offices, entryways, and family command centers. The problem is finding something beyond the typical plain corkboard look that doesn't cost a fortune. Thanks to a TikTok from Hometalk, that solution is super easy to DIY. It starts with a thick piece of foam board insulation (or a similar rigid foam product) as the foundation and an old floral bedsheet to create a decorative cover — it's a pretty and functional way to use old bed sheets.
Most people have old bed sheets around the house — especially those flat sheets that a lot of people leave off the bed. But if you don't have any extras, check out the textile section of local thrift stores, or search for unique vintage sheet sets at estate sales to find a pattern that you love. Wall decor is the perfect way to add a splash of color and playful patterning into your room without a big commitment.
Using foam board has its perks, too. It's an expensive base material – Insulating Sheathing from Home Depot measures 4-feet by 8-feet and costs less than $20, and the foam construction lets you press push pins in easily. The product comes in large sheets, so you can customize the size of your display by cutting the foam board to your desired shape and size. There's also plenty of room for embellishments, like framing the board to give it finished edges.
Cover foam board with an old patterned sheet
Decide on the dimensions first, so you can cut the foam board to the correct size. Think about where you want to hang the pinboard and how much you want to put on it. You can lay out the items you want to display on top of the larger foam board to help you decide. Use a straight edge to mark the lines, and cut it with a utility knife or table saw.
To prep the sheet, wash and dry it first. Run a hot iron over it if it's wrinkly. Put the sheet right-side-down on a flat work surface. Place the cut foam board on top of the sheet and cut the sheet a few inches larger than the foam piece. Pull the edges of the sheet around to the back of the foam board and staple them in place. For the ends, folding the corners of the sheet in, like wrapping paper, helps you get a smoother finish. Make sure you keep the sheet taut and smooth as you staple it in place.
You can put Command strips on the back of the pinboard and hang it as-is. Or, personalize the piece with additional details. To create contrast, staple a strip of a different sheet across the middle of the board, or glue on a strip of flexible cork to include a little of the traditional look. For finished edges, glue a wide ribbon along the sides or build a simple wood frame. Or, crisscross ribbons over the front. Decorative push pins round out the look for your new home office wall decor.