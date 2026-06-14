Transform Old Bed Sheets Into A Practical Home Decor Piece For Your Wall

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Calendars, to-do lists, children's artwork, family photos — pinboards make a practical and sentimental addition to home offices, entryways, and family command centers. The problem is finding something beyond the typical plain corkboard look that doesn't cost a fortune. Thanks to a TikTok from Hometalk, that solution is super easy to DIY. It starts with a thick piece of foam board insulation (or a similar rigid foam product) as the foundation and an old floral bedsheet to create a decorative cover — it's a pretty and functional way to use old bed sheets.

Most people have old bed sheets around the house — especially those flat sheets that a lot of people leave off the bed. But if you don't have any extras, check out the textile section of local thrift stores, or search for unique vintage sheet sets at estate sales to find a pattern that you love. Wall decor is the perfect way to add a splash of color and playful patterning into your room without a big commitment.

Using foam board has its perks, too. It's an expensive base material – Insulating Sheathing from Home Depot measures 4-feet by 8-feet and costs less than $20, and the foam construction lets you press push pins in easily. The product comes in large sheets, so you can customize the size of your display by cutting the foam board to your desired shape and size. There's also plenty of room for embellishments, like framing the board to give it finished edges.