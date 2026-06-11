The Star-Shaped Flower That Attracts Hummingbirds And Adds Color To The Garden
Planting flowers is one of the most surefire ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard without a feeder. You may have heard that hummers are especially fond of the color red, and this is somewhat true. Although flowers with high nectar content are what will encourage future visits, bright red hues are what grab their attention in the first place. Once they arrive, they'll then look for tubular blooms that accommodate their long, thin bills. So, if you're searching for a flower that not only grabs their attention but also makes them repeat visitors, cardinal climber (Ipomoea x multifida) is a great option.
Sometimes referred to as hearts and honey vine, cardinal climber is a hybrid of scarlet morning glory (Ipomoea coccinea) and cypress vine (Ipomoea quamoclit), both of which are within the morning glory (Ipomoea) genus. As a result, this lovely vine puts out gorgeous, red tubular flowers that are like magnets to hummingbirds. Even better, its flowers emerge during the hummingbirds' migration season. At this time, reliable food becomes even more valuable to the tiny birds. Luckily, there are plenty of blooms for dozens of hummers to share. This vine grows extremely fast, putting out a mass of nectar-rich blossoms from summer to frost. Although they don't come back each season, they're self-seeding flowers you plant once and enjoy for years. They aren't invasive, but if they spread too quickly, you can remove the green seed pods to help keep them in check.
How to use cardinal climber to invite more hummingbirds into your garden
Adding cardinal climber to your garden is an excellent way to bring in more hummingbirds, but it works best when combined with other strategies. Typically, hummingbirds are drawn to habitats that have open areas as well as more wooded spots to retreat to for safety or rest. Having perches in an open area near your flowers will give them a dedicated spot to take a break between searching for food. Luckily, you don't need anything fancy; even a string of fairy lights or a shepherd's hook will do. Although hummingbirds are stronger fliers than they may appear, they still benefit from feeding in a wind-protected area. Of course, don't forget to place your vine in an area that's within view of your window so you can enjoy watching them flit around the flowers.
When choosing a good spot to plant your flowers, you'll need to factor in their growth needs. Cardinal climber can tolerate some shade, but you and your hummingbirds will get to enjoy more blooms with full sun. Pair it with other sun-loving flowers that attract hummingbirds, like salvia, for even more color and variety. Both species thrive in containers and will keep pollinators happy throughout the summer and fall. That said, cardinal climber also looks beautiful climbing up a trellis or spreading as a ground cover. No matter where you plant it, just make sure the soil is well-drained.