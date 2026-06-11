The Star-Shaped Flower That Attracts Hummingbirds And Adds Color To The Garden

Planting flowers is one of the most surefire ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard without a feeder. You may have heard that hummers are especially fond of the color red, and this is somewhat true. Although flowers with high nectar content are what will encourage future visits, bright red hues are what grab their attention in the first place. Once they arrive, they'll then look for tubular blooms that accommodate their long, thin bills. So, if you're searching for a flower that not only grabs their attention but also makes them repeat visitors, cardinal climber (Ipomoea x multifida) is a great option.

Sometimes referred to as hearts and honey vine, cardinal climber is a hybrid of scarlet morning glory (Ipomoea coccinea) and cypress vine (Ipomoea quamoclit), both of which are within the morning glory (Ipomoea) genus. As a result, this lovely vine puts out gorgeous, red tubular flowers that are like magnets to hummingbirds. Even better, its flowers emerge during the hummingbirds' migration season. At this time, reliable food becomes even more valuable to the tiny birds. Luckily, there are plenty of blooms for dozens of hummers to share. This vine grows extremely fast, putting out a mass of nectar-rich blossoms from summer to frost. Although they don't come back each season, they're self-seeding flowers you plant once and enjoy for years. They aren't invasive, but if they spread too quickly, you can remove the green seed pods to help keep them in check.