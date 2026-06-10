Not Basil, Not Rosemary: The Fast-Growing Herb That Pollinators Can't Resist

Pollinator-friendly gardening is all the rage, and choosing plants that attract butterflies and other pollinators is a major gardening trend. While you may first think of wildflowers when considering plants that butterflies and bees flock to, the truth is, herbs are also a big draw. Some herbs, like parsley, act as host plants for larvae, who feed on their leaves. Others, like oregano (Origanum vulgare), produce flowers that provide nectar and pollen for a variety of pollinating insects.

The evolutionary design of oregano's flowers may make it particularly appealing to bees and other pollinators. The flowers grow on spikes, in clusters, providing basically an easy-access, all-you-can-eat buffet to hungry pollinators. Instead of having to fly from flower to flower, bees, moths, butterflies, and other insects can stop at one flower cluster, conserving energy and feasting away.

On top of being a hit with beneficial insects, oregano is also relatively easy to grow, either in the ground, a raised bed, or a container. It's hardy in zones 5 through 9 — meaning it will die back in winter but new growth will appear in the spring. When growing oregano, plant more than you think you'll need, so that there is plenty to share with the birds and bees. To boost your garden's appeal to bees and butterflies, consider planting oregano alongside other flowering herbs, like rosemary and thyme, which also attract pollinators to the garden.