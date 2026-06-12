Use Vintage Plate Lids For A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
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Finding design inspiration in the towel bar aisle isn't always fruitful. You'll see a lot of options that all start to look the same, which is why it's refreshing to see someone innovate with a cute custom hanging creation. Many of these ideas start with something completely unrelated to towels or bathrooms — like how one DIYer used a vintage plate cover to make an adorable, offbeat piece of functional decor. TikTok creator thriftsewciety hung one on the wall and threaded a hand towel through the handle for a simple, unique, and convenient bathroom solution.
Plate covers aren't common dinnerware items these days (unless you have mesh-style cloches to keep bugs away from food). They bring to mind ordering room service at a high-end hotel or receiving your meal under cover at a fancy restaurant — it's something you see in movies but rarely experience in daily life. So, should you stumble across a plate cover at the thrift store, you might miss a golden ... or silver ... opportunity for a stylish bathroom towel storage idea if you ignore it.
Secondhand sources, like thrift stores and estate sales, are the cheapest avenue for plate covers. Plus, you're more likely to find older versions with a vintage aesthetic and aged patina. If you can't find thrifted pieces, you might find old hotel plate covers on online marketplaces like eBay. Amazon also offers new ones, such as this Aynaxcol Gold Food Dome. Look for lids with ring-style handles on top — you can thread the towel through the loop to hang it. Solid knobs may also work similarly to a towel hook, while options like this Yolufer Stainless Steel Dome feature longer handles that are even more hook-like.
Prep, style, and hang a plate cover to hold a bathroom towel
Before you hang the plate cover on the wall, clean it with soap and water to remove any dirt or residue. If the old metal has rust spots, you can use household products to get rid of them. You could try removing rust with baking soda, dipping a cut potato into the baking soda and rubbing it over any trouble spots. On the flip side, if the metal is too shiny and new, use something abrasive, like steel wool, to scuff it up. Then, put a towel soaked in vinegar over it to make it look older and more antique.
If your cover doesn't have a loop or knob on top, just add one. Cabinet knobs or drawer pulls work well and come in various decorative options that could fit your aesthetic — Amazon is a great place to buy cute cabinet hardware for less. Some plate covers already have a hole in the top to attach a handle, but if yours does not, you can drill a fresh hole through the metal or glue the pull onto the cover with a strong adhesive, such as two-part epoxy.
The plate cover hangs on the wall horizontally with the open side against the wall. For a simple look, place a screw or Command hook on the wall and balance the cover over it. If you want a visible hanger to add detail to the display, glue a thick rope, strip of leather, or ribbon along the outer edges on both sides, leaving excess at the top to create a loop. Or, drill two holes along the top edge, thread the material through them, and tie knots at the back to hold the plate lid in place.