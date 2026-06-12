Use Vintage Plate Lids For A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

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Finding design inspiration in the towel bar aisle isn't always fruitful. You'll see a lot of options that all start to look the same, which is why it's refreshing to see someone innovate with a cute custom hanging creation. Many of these ideas start with something completely unrelated to towels or bathrooms — like how one DIYer used a vintage plate cover to make an adorable, offbeat piece of functional decor. TikTok creator thriftsewciety hung one on the wall and threaded a hand towel through the handle for a simple, unique, and convenient bathroom solution.

Plate covers aren't common dinnerware items these days (unless you have mesh-style cloches to keep bugs away from food). They bring to mind ordering room service at a high-end hotel or receiving your meal under cover at a fancy restaurant — it's something you see in movies but rarely experience in daily life. So, should you stumble across a plate cover at the thrift store, you might miss a golden ... or silver ... opportunity for a stylish bathroom towel storage idea if you ignore it.

Secondhand sources, like thrift stores and estate sales, are the cheapest avenue for plate covers. Plus, you're more likely to find older versions with a vintage aesthetic and aged patina. If you can't find thrifted pieces, you might find old hotel plate covers on online marketplaces like eBay. Amazon also offers new ones, such as this Aynaxcol Gold Food Dome. Look for lids with ring-style handles on top — you can thread the towel through the loop to hang it. Solid knobs may also work similarly to a towel hook, while options like this Yolufer Stainless Steel Dome feature longer handles that are even more hook-like.