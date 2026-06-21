Skip Baskets — This Thrift Store Find Is Better For Organizing Kitchen Clutter
Step away from the basket! You've tapped into several creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, but now it's time to try something new. The new path to kitchen storage could be waiting for you on the shelves of your local thrift store. That's where TikTok creator restorereimagined found a small wooden shelf that fit perfectly onto the kitchen counter. After cleaning it up, she styled it with bottles of oils, bowls of seasonings, and a glass container of toothpicks. From freestanding countertop options to wall-mounted versions, shelves provide the versatile kitchen storage you're missing.
It's not that there's anything wrong with baskets. You can turn an old basket into charming hanging kitchen storage or create a tiered shelf with multiple baskets. But they can get a little boring if they're the only organizational tool you use. The woven vessels can sometimes be bulky and take up a lot of counter space, whereas a small, slim shelf sits neatly against the wall and leaves you with plenty of workspace. It can also be easier to spot what you need when all of the items are lined up neatly on a shelf instead of piled in a basket.
When it comes down to it, the best kitchen storage is something that fits your space, satisfies your organizational methods, and makes you happy. Shelving can check those boxes by creating a more curated look in your kitchen. When thrifting a shelf, consider where the shelf will go and take measurements of the area. Even if the shelf you find is a little rough, you can fix it up to create stunning, functional storage.
Organize kitchen items on a shelf
Depending on the condition of your thrifted shelf, you may need to do some work on it. Start by wiping down all of the surfaces with a damp cloth. Cleaning and oiling the shelf might be enough to spiff it up for display. If the wood is in rough shape, sand damaged or rough areas until they're smooth and refinish the piece. You can choose all one color or take a two-toned approach with two different paint colors or combine paint and stain on different parts.
Decide if you want to make additions to the shelf. You might add a wooden piece in front of each shelf to keep items from sliding off. If the shelf seems a little plain, add decorative wood trim to give it a little style. Peel-and-stick wallpaper or self-adhesive contact paper can also dress up the storage unit. Install your chosen material on the shelves or on the flat surface above the shelves to sprinkle in a fun pattern.
When it comes to organizing kitchen shelves, choose specific items to go on each row and give them each a designated spot to keep things tidy. Put taller items toward the back, so you can see everything on the shelf. If you have a large shelf, you may want to put bins or containers on the shelf to hold smaller items. Glass jars offer a decorative option for small kitchen essentials.