Skip Baskets — This Thrift Store Find Is Better For Organizing Kitchen Clutter

Step away from the basket! You've tapped into several creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, but now it's time to try something new. The new path to kitchen storage could be waiting for you on the shelves of your local thrift store. That's where TikTok creator restorereimagined found a small wooden shelf that fit perfectly onto the kitchen counter. After cleaning it up, she styled it with bottles of oils, bowls of seasonings, and a glass container of toothpicks. From freestanding countertop options to wall-mounted versions, shelves provide the versatile kitchen storage you're missing.

It's not that there's anything wrong with baskets. You can turn an old basket into charming hanging kitchen storage or create a tiered shelf with multiple baskets. But they can get a little boring if they're the only organizational tool you use. The woven vessels can sometimes be bulky and take up a lot of counter space, whereas a small, slim shelf sits neatly against the wall and leaves you with plenty of workspace. It can also be easier to spot what you need when all of the items are lined up neatly on a shelf instead of piled in a basket.

When it comes down to it, the best kitchen storage is something that fits your space, satisfies your organizational methods, and makes you happy. Shelving can check those boxes by creating a more curated look in your kitchen. When thrifting a shelf, consider where the shelf will go and take measurements of the area. Even if the shelf you find is a little rough, you can fix it up to create stunning, functional storage.