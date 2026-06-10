Repurpose Old Concrete Pavers Into A Clever DIY Planter

One of the trickiest parts of building a DIY backyard patio or walkway is figuring out what to do with all the old concrete pavers you pull up along the way. Since even simple square ones can weigh up to 17 pounds each, loading up your car or truck, paying high dump fees, and unloading them all over again can do a number on your back and your wallet. It turns out there's a simple, affordable, and eco-friendly way to repurpose old concrete pavers into clever DIY planters that are substantial and look way more expensive than they really are.

Crafters on the hunt for budget-friendly DIY project ideas to spruce up a yard have figured out how to create cube-shaped planters using landscape adhesive and discarded concrete pavers. The process is surprisingly simple even if you're a beginner DIYer, as long as you have the right supplies. You'll need five clean concrete pavers in the same size and thickness. A few chipped edges are okay, but skip any seriously damaged pavers. If you don't have enough reusable ones, you can also purchase new Square Gray Concrete Patio Stones from Lowe's for under $2 each. To make the planters feel more high-end, it's a great idea to paint them before adding your plants. Regular exterior paint isn't ideal for concrete that swells and contracts during temperature fluctuations, so opt for an enamel-finish acrylic latex paint or specialty product like QUIKRETE Concrete Colorant instead.