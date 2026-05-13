DIYer Uses Secondhand Plates To Create Stunning DIY Birdbath: 'This Is Magical'

Can't stop collecting cast-off china at your local thrift store? As more people than ever are hitting up local charity shops, flea markets, estate sales and donation centers to hunt down deals, it's getting harder than ever to find those truly valuable vintage dinnerware pieces. However, it's easy to pick up dozens of random single plates for just a few dollars. That's what TikTok user Kayleigh McGlynn, aka kayleighmcglynn.author, did to create an absolutely stunning DIY birdbath. By combining secondhand plates, sparkly rock chips, floral vase gems, and polymer clay shapes, she covered a simple terracotta birdbath with a gorgeous mosaic design for her tiny but whimsical backyard. Her followers loved it, too. "Okay this is magical," one wrote, while another said: "So unfortunately this was the last thing I needed to see bc now I need to make one."

Mosaic is an ancient artform that involves cutting and arranging broken tiles and other elements on various surfaces before grouting them into place. McGlynn admitted spending days on her mosaic birdbath, so this project may be better suited for committed crafters than first-time DIYers. However, the end results are absolutely worth the effort.

You can incorporate all types of chinaware into this project, but brightly colorful versions with florals or other motifs will really make your birdbath pop. You'll also need a pair of tile nippers to cut them. Mosaic can be applied to almost any material, and basic terracotta, stoneware, or concrete birdbaths will work equally well. To recreate McGlynn's birdbath, you should also get some irregularly shaped stones, polymer clay, mosaic grout, and a strong adhesive that can stand up to the elements.