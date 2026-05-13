DIYer Uses Secondhand Plates To Create Stunning DIY Birdbath: 'This Is Magical'
Can't stop collecting cast-off china at your local thrift store? As more people than ever are hitting up local charity shops, flea markets, estate sales and donation centers to hunt down deals, it's getting harder than ever to find those truly valuable vintage dinnerware pieces. However, it's easy to pick up dozens of random single plates for just a few dollars. That's what TikTok user Kayleigh McGlynn, aka kayleighmcglynn.author, did to create an absolutely stunning DIY birdbath. By combining secondhand plates, sparkly rock chips, floral vase gems, and polymer clay shapes, she covered a simple terracotta birdbath with a gorgeous mosaic design for her tiny but whimsical backyard. Her followers loved it, too. "Okay this is magical," one wrote, while another said: "So unfortunately this was the last thing I needed to see bc now I need to make one."
Mosaic is an ancient artform that involves cutting and arranging broken tiles and other elements on various surfaces before grouting them into place. McGlynn admitted spending days on her mosaic birdbath, so this project may be better suited for committed crafters than first-time DIYers. However, the end results are absolutely worth the effort.
You can incorporate all types of chinaware into this project, but brightly colorful versions with florals or other motifs will really make your birdbath pop. You'll also need a pair of tile nippers to cut them. Mosaic can be applied to almost any material, and basic terracotta, stoneware, or concrete birdbaths will work equally well. To recreate McGlynn's birdbath, you should also get some irregularly shaped stones, polymer clay, mosaic grout, and a strong adhesive that can stand up to the elements.
How to make and customize your mosaic birdbath
After spending weeks — or even months — collecting enough secondhand plates for this project, the first step is to carefully cut them into small, irregular shapes. Don a pair of protective eyewear before using tile nippers to carefully cut the plates in half. Then, work your way around delicate flowers or other details, trying your best to keep pieces with the plate rim together. You'll use these to line the rim of your birdbath so that the finished product stays smooth around the edge.
Once you've nipped your last plate, make your polymer clay shapes. McGlynn used a sparkly clay to create letter shapes that spell "Wash Your Wings," but you can create any words or designs you like. Start your mosaic by setting your letters first, using a small dot of adhesive to adhere them in place.
@kayleighmcglynn.author
I'm on a mission to turn our little garden into a whimsical wonderland, one crafty project at a time. But this one took forever and I'm losing motivation 😅 #fairygarden #mosaic #birdbath #diygarden #fyp
Continue the same process with your plate tiles, glass gems, rock chips, or other materials you want to incorporate into your unique mosaic design, until the birdbath is completely covered. There's no right or wrong way to arrange the elements, however: Let your instincts, and the shape of your birdbath, guide your choices. The next step is to completely cover the design in mosaic grout, pushing it into every crevice. Then, use slightly damp rags or a sponge to remove the excess. Finally, allow it to fully cure before filling your new mosaic birdbath with water for your feathered friends!