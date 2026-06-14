Skip Traditional Trash Cans: IKEA Has A Space-Saving Solution For Small Bathrooms

A trash can is a bathroom necessity, but when you're already trying to manage an undersized area, it will often take up valuable floor space you simply can't afford to lose. If you're sick of stubbing your toe on the bin wedged into the bathroom corner, there's another solution. IKEA has a clever and budget-friendly product that won't take up a single inch of the floor: the KINNASJÖ trash can, a streamlined waste basket you can easily hang on the wall for maximum convenience and out-of-the-way placement.

Despite solving a common small home struggle, IKEA doesn't overcharge for this rather niche product. At $5, it's friendly on the wallet but, like many other IKEA products, still stylish. This bin is made of plastic and comes in a trendy light sage green color that matches bathroom furniture and fixtures in the IVÖSJÖN series.

Rounded corners make the bin look tidy and inviting but also make the interior easier to clean. It includes a mounting bracket with self-adhesive tape that IKEA recommends for glass, mirrors, or tile (unfortunately, they advise against using it on wallpaper, since the adhesive can damage the covering). The KINNASJÖ trash can is long, slim, and oval-shaped. It's 9 ½ inches long and sticks out just over 6 inches from the wall, making it a particularly practical design idea for a small bathroom where it's already hard to maneuver. It has a 1-gallon capacity but is less obtrusive than typical circular bins that have wider diameters.