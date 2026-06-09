'You Hit The Jackpot' — Thrifters Say You Should Never Pass Up This Kitchen Appliance

For avid thrifters, perusing the shelves of a secondhand store can be just as thrilling as playing slots at a casino. Both involve luck, mystery, and the rush of chasing an enormous payoff. In gambling, you know what you're looking for: a jackpot. But when you're thrifting, the jackpot could be anything from bargain-priced designer clothes to a valuable vintage kitchen gadget. Given the morass of pre-owned goods (many of which are simply junk), it's helpful to know which items are rare, collectible, or expensive. One particularly prized secondhand item is a classic kitchen appliance from a classic U.S. brand, and that's a KitchenAid stand mixer.

Content creator savvimac posted a TikTok in which she found a KitchenAid stand mixer at a thrift store, and the video was met with several enthusiastic responses. "I found my KitchenAid at the thrift store too!!" one commenter replied, adding, "I would never have bought myself one, but couldn't pass it up for $9.99 with the box and attachments. My best find yet!" Another user summed things up succinctly: "You hit the jackpot," they wrote.

Today, KitchenAid is known for manufacturing an array of products, from refrigerators to coffee makers, but the company, founded in 1919, found success in the early 20th century thanks to its stand mixers. In fact, the company name originates from its original stand mixer being dubbed "the best kitchen aid." Over a century later and KitchenAid stand mixers rank among the most iconic kitchen products of all time.