'You Hit The Jackpot' — Thrifters Say You Should Never Pass Up This Kitchen Appliance
For avid thrifters, perusing the shelves of a secondhand store can be just as thrilling as playing slots at a casino. Both involve luck, mystery, and the rush of chasing an enormous payoff. In gambling, you know what you're looking for: a jackpot. But when you're thrifting, the jackpot could be anything from bargain-priced designer clothes to a valuable vintage kitchen gadget. Given the morass of pre-owned goods (many of which are simply junk), it's helpful to know which items are rare, collectible, or expensive. One particularly prized secondhand item is a classic kitchen appliance from a classic U.S. brand, and that's a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Content creator savvimac posted a TikTok in which she found a KitchenAid stand mixer at a thrift store, and the video was met with several enthusiastic responses. "I found my KitchenAid at the thrift store too!!" one commenter replied, adding, "I would never have bought myself one, but couldn't pass it up for $9.99 with the box and attachments. My best find yet!" Another user summed things up succinctly: "You hit the jackpot," they wrote.
Today, KitchenAid is known for manufacturing an array of products, from refrigerators to coffee makers, but the company, founded in 1919, found success in the early 20th century thanks to its stand mixers. In fact, the company name originates from its original stand mixer being dubbed "the best kitchen aid." Over a century later and KitchenAid stand mixers rank among the most iconic kitchen products of all time.
How much is a thrifted KitchenAid stand mixer worth?
Considering KitchenAid has sold millions of mixers throughout the years, there's always a chance you could stumble upon one at a thrift store, flea market, or garage sale. If you're lucky enough to track one down, you can use it to whip up some tasty recipes or possibly flip the appliance for a little money. It depends on the model of the mixer and what condition it's in. Some of KitchenAid's most popular mixers come from the brand's Artisan Series, which can retail for over $500 depending on the included accessories. There's also the high-end Pro Series as well as the slightly more compact and affordable Classic Series, and even those can reach a $400 price tag.
While you usually can't resell a used item at the full sticker price, there's a strong online market for KitchenAid mixers. A few limited-edition models have been sold for over $1,000 on eBay, while many others retain strong value in the hundreds of dollars. Naturally, a mixer you find at a thrift store will likely be far cheaper than that. For example, Reddit user u/jennyhair found a usable KitchenAid Professional HD at a local thrift store for just $20. The same model sold for $189.99 on eBay. With a keen eye and a little luck, you can hit the jackpot too by thrifting a true kitchenware collectible.