The Valuable Vintage Kitchen Gadget You'd Be Thrilled To Find At A Thrift Store
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The history of kitchenware is littered with novelty gadgets, many of which withered into obscurity, either because they became outdated or were never useful in the first place. And it's not just a 21st-century trend (although future generations may find avocado slicers a bit silly). From apple peelers to cherry pitters, plenty of vintage kitchen items have fallen out of use. Yet, other kitchen gadgets prove to have true staying power, one of which is the pepper mill. While pepper mills aren't necessarily an essential kitchen item — after all, many shoppers routinely buy single-use plastic pepper grinders at the grocery store — they have retained their stately presence on kitchen tables around the world for decades. Some pepper grinders, such as those created by Jens Quistgaard for Dansk Designs, have even become valuable vintage kitchen items.
Quistgaard was an influential sculptor and designer who worked at Dansk from the 1950s to the 1980s. He's credited with creating over 4,000 products, ranging from chairs to candlesticks to pepper mills –- many of which are made with simple yet sophisticated teak wood. Among Quistgaard's prolific legacy are dozens of teak pepper mills, prized for their craftsmanship, quality, and distinctive shapes. Over the years, many people have sold or donated Dansk pepper mills, likely without realizing that they could fetch hundreds of dollars. As a result, it's possible, albeit rare, to stumble upon one in a thrift store or antique store.
How to find a Jens Quistgaard Dansk pepper mill
So, how do you know if the wood pepper grinder you've found is a Dansk original by Jens Quistgaard or just a run-of-the-mill piece? Well, the easiest way is to flip it over and check for some key markings. Many of these pepper mills have a Dansk Designs marking on the bottom along with Quistgaard's initials, JHQ, which is extremely handy. Others may have a sticker with the same markings. If you think you have a JHQ Dansk pepper mill but can't find a clear marking, there are several online resources, like quistgaardpepper.com, that help enthusiasts identify these prized kitchen tools. The fifty or so Dansk pepper mills by Quistgaard also have helpful names and numbers, with one of the most popular being a UFO-shaped model numbered #895.
If you're lucky enough to find a Dansk pepper mill at a secondhand store, you can likely sell it for a profit. Reddit user Elegant_Head7578 hit the jackpot, finding a #892 JHQ Dansk pepper mill for $2 at a thrift store. The same one sold for $136.50 on eBay. Other models have sold for over $700, and some are listed for over $2,000.
Of course, you don't have to flip a Dansk pepper mill for money. Instead, you can proudly display it on your kitchen table and use it to season delicious meals. Their unique designs make for eye-catching statement pieces, adding the perfect amount of retro charm to your kitchen. And since Quistgaard was widely considered an adept craftsman, you can expect the pepper mills to be long-lasting and high-quality.