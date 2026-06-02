The Valuable Vintage Kitchen Gadget You'd Be Thrilled To Find At A Thrift Store

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The history of kitchenware is littered with novelty gadgets, many of which withered into obscurity, either because they became outdated or were never useful in the first place. And it's not just a 21st-century trend (although future generations may find avocado slicers a bit silly). From apple peelers to cherry pitters, plenty of vintage kitchen items have fallen out of use. Yet, other kitchen gadgets prove to have true staying power, one of which is the pepper mill. While pepper mills aren't necessarily an essential kitchen item — after all, many shoppers routinely buy single-use plastic pepper grinders at the grocery store — they have retained their stately presence on kitchen tables around the world for decades. Some pepper grinders, such as those created by Jens Quistgaard for Dansk Designs, have even become valuable vintage kitchen items.

Quistgaard was an influential sculptor and designer who worked at Dansk from the 1950s to the 1980s. He's credited with creating over 4,000 products, ranging from chairs to candlesticks to pepper mills –- many of which are made with simple yet sophisticated teak wood. Among Quistgaard's prolific legacy are dozens of teak pepper mills, prized for their craftsmanship, quality, and distinctive shapes. Over the years, many people have sold or donated Dansk pepper mills, likely without realizing that they could fetch hundreds of dollars. As a result, it's possible, albeit rare, to stumble upon one in a thrift store or antique store.