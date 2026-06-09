Transform An Old Cake Stand And Lid Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece

That domed cake plate spoke to you at the store, but now it holds more dust and cobwebs than delicious cake crumbs. Instead of just letting that cake plate collect dust, use it as a centerpiece between the sweet treats. On YouTube, creator THRIFT4DECORplus shares one such idea, and it doesn't take much time at all. The lid gets flipped over and filled with decor. In this case, the creator fills the container with water and adds floating candles.

The decor is easy to create and simple to modify to fit different themes. No matter how you theme it, you'll add some type of decorative filler in the bottom, add water, and set the candles afloat. You can also add a wreath or other decorative elements at the base of the stand to dress it up. And if you don't want to mess with water, you can skip that part and simply fill the upside-down dome with florals or other decor items.

It's easy to create a stunning display without making any permanent changes to the cake stand. That means you can still use it for its intended use — keeping scrumptious baked goods fresher while also presenting them in a pretty way. Or, reuse the cake stand for simple and stylish countertop storage when you're not using it as a centerpiece or a pastry display. And if you don't already have a cake dome, look for one at the thrift store. It's an inexpensive option, and you can turn it into a permanent centerpiece.