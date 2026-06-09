Transform An Old Cake Stand And Lid Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece
That domed cake plate spoke to you at the store, but now it holds more dust and cobwebs than delicious cake crumbs. Instead of just letting that cake plate collect dust, use it as a centerpiece between the sweet treats. On YouTube, creator THRIFT4DECORplus shares one such idea, and it doesn't take much time at all. The lid gets flipped over and filled with decor. In this case, the creator fills the container with water and adds floating candles.
The decor is easy to create and simple to modify to fit different themes. No matter how you theme it, you'll add some type of decorative filler in the bottom, add water, and set the candles afloat. You can also add a wreath or other decorative elements at the base of the stand to dress it up. And if you don't want to mess with water, you can skip that part and simply fill the upside-down dome with florals or other decor items.
It's easy to create a stunning display without making any permanent changes to the cake stand. That means you can still use it for its intended use — keeping scrumptious baked goods fresher while also presenting them in a pretty way. Or, reuse the cake stand for simple and stylish countertop storage when you're not using it as a centerpiece or a pastry display. And if you don't already have a cake dome, look for one at the thrift store. It's an inexpensive option, and you can turn it into a permanent centerpiece.
Repurpose a domed cake plate into a centerpiece
There are so many ways to make chic dining room table centerpieces using a domed cake plate as the base. For each option, the basic setup is the same: flip the plate portion over so the wider part of the plate sits on the table. The base part is hollow, so when you flip it over, there's an opening. Turn the domed portion upside down, and position the little handle on top into that opening. Make sure the dome is level.
Gently place filler items in the base of the bowl created by the dome. Examples from the original creator include river rocks and seashells, but you can get creative with items like decorative marbles, aquarium gravel, lava rocks, faux gemstones, greenery stems, or other items that can sit in water. Fill the bowl part of the way with water — the exact amount you use depends on preference. For the floating portion, choose real candles or battery-powered options, like these Homemory Flameless LED Floating Candles. You can also place flowers or other objects in the bowl.
For the outside, tucking faux greenery around the base can help hide the fact that the centerpiece is a cake stand. Mix strands of fairy lights into the greenery to create a glow at the top and bottom of the decor. You can also switch up the look for the seasons. To create winter centerpieces for a seasonal table, use sprigs of evergreen or holly around the base, for example.