Don't Toss Old Vintage Doilies — Turn Them Into Charming Kitchen Storage Instead
Doilies for decoration? Sure! But doilies for kitchen storage? That seems a little far-fetched considering the lacy rounds have no structure to them. But the creator behind the CreArtive By Nature YouTube channel found a way to give a vintage doily shape by combining it with a metal wire basket and using fabric stiffener for stability. In the end, you get a sturdy wire-framed storage bin with the delicate, charming look of a doily on the outside. It's one of many ideas for repurposing thrifted vintage doilies.
Use a wire basket you already have or pick up an Essentials Round Gold Iron Basket from Dollar Tree as the foundation for this storage project. You'll also need an old doily that's large enough to cover the outside of the basket. You could stitch together a few doilies if needed, but it's easier to find a single piece that will fit perfectly.
Of course, you can modify the doily or the basket before you assemble the piece. Try dyeing the doily to amplify a color from your kitchen decor, or sew or glue embellishments, like buttons, patches, or tassels, onto it. Spray painting the wire basket the same color as the doily helps it blend in and look more like the doily is standing on its own. If you prefer more contrast, paint the basket a bold color. While the YouTuber used the basket for yarn storage, this project is also one of the creative ways to use baskets to organize kitchen clutter.
Secure a doily onto a wire basket for charming storage
While the wire basket provides structure for the storage solution, the doily needs some help to stay in place since it goes on the outside of the wire framework. That's why you'll dip it in fabric stiffener first. Pour the stiffener in a small container, adding a little water if needed to help it soak into the doily. Press the doily into the liquid to make sure it's completely saturated.
To prep the basket, turn it upside down on a protected surface since the fabric stiffener might drip. Squeeze the excess liquid out of the doily, and drape it evenly over the wire basket. Make sure it's centered because the basket will shape the doily. It can also be helpful to hang the basket over a tall jar or vase to keep it slightly elevated so the doily doesn't bunch up on the table. Wait until it's completely dry before flipping it over.
The fabric stiffener helps the doily hold its shape, but it won't completely secure it to the basket. For that, stitch the top edge of the doily around the wire or use dots of hot glue to help hold it in place. You could also weave lengths of ribbon or twine through holes in the doily and the metal wires, tying them to add a decorative attachment method. Attach other accents and decorations you want to use to finish off the storage basket, and you have another stunning way to style vintage doilies in your kitchen.