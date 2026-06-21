Don't Toss Old Vintage Doilies — Turn Them Into Charming Kitchen Storage Instead

Doilies for decoration? Sure! But doilies for kitchen storage? That seems a little far-fetched considering the lacy rounds have no structure to them. But the creator behind the CreArtive By Nature YouTube channel found a way to give a vintage doily shape by combining it with a metal wire basket and using fabric stiffener for stability. In the end, you get a sturdy wire-framed storage bin with the delicate, charming look of a doily on the outside. It's one of many ideas for repurposing thrifted vintage doilies.

Use a wire basket you already have or pick up an Essentials Round Gold Iron Basket from Dollar Tree as the foundation for this storage project. You'll also need an old doily that's large enough to cover the outside of the basket. You could stitch together a few doilies if needed, but it's easier to find a single piece that will fit perfectly.

Of course, you can modify the doily or the basket before you assemble the piece. Try dyeing the doily to amplify a color from your kitchen decor, or sew or glue embellishments, like buttons, patches, or tassels, onto it. Spray painting the wire basket the same color as the doily helps it blend in and look more like the doily is standing on its own. If you prefer more contrast, paint the basket a bold color. While the YouTuber used the basket for yarn storage, this project is also one of the creative ways to use baskets to organize kitchen clutter.