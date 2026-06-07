The Smart Reason People Are Spraying Their Windowsills With Vinegar

Acids have a scary reputation, mainly because the strong ones can do all sorts of other damage. But weaker ones like vinegar (yes, vinegar is an acid) have all sorts of helpful qualities. Household white vinegar is typically a 4% to 7% solution of acetic acid in water, and besides adding tartness to salads and French fries, it can kill many types of pathogens (not all, though) and dissolve dirt and grease. That's why some people like to use it to clean their windowsills.

A windowsill is a horizontal surface close to glass, and because of that, it's a specialized environment. Condensation that forms on the window can drip onto the sill, and mold loves to grow in that kind of condition. Not only that, bacteria-laden dust and dirt can collect there from the rest of the house — and from outside. An acidic disinfectant cleaner like vinegar is perfect for such an environment.

Not only can vinegar do the job of cleaning and disinfecting your windowsills, but it can do it safely. Although it has a pH of roughly 2.5, which makes it quite acidic, household vinegar is safe enough to use in food, so you generally don't have to worry about exposure. You might not like the pungent smell, but it will go away as soon as you're done cleaning, and it won't leave any residue. If you don't like the smell, try making your own Pine-Sol by infusing a vinegar solution with pine needles.