Make Your Own Homemade Pine-Sol Using Safe, Non-Toxic Ingredients

Pine-Sol is a popular multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant with a fresh pine scent. Like most manufactured cleaning solutions, Pine-Sol contains chemical ingredients like alcohol ethoxylates, sodium secondary alkyl sulfonate, fragrances, colorants, preservatives, and more. Original scent Pine-Sol is labeled as a "High Concern" product by the Environmental Working Group and the Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave, and Lavender Clean Pine-Sol sprays were recalled in 2022 because they contained bacteria.

This reel from @zerowastestore on Instagram shows a great homemade vinegar cleaning solution that mimics the smell and cleaning power of Pine-Sol with only two ingredients: pine needles and white vinegar. Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now because vinegar is a nontoxic, cheap, and environmentally friendly alternative to store-bought cleaning solutions. Like Pine-Sol, vinegar can disinfect, dissolve dirt and grease, and leave a streak-free shine on glass.

But while Pine-Sol is known for its amazing smell, vinegar can leave your home smelling unpleasant. By infusing vinegar with actual pine needles, you can eliminate that bad vinegar odor and make your home smell like a Christmas tree year-round. Pine-Sol uses toxic fragrances to recreate the smell of pine — why not use the real thing and skip the chemicals?