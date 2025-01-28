Make Your Own Homemade Pine-Sol Using Safe, Non-Toxic Ingredients
Pine-Sol is a popular multi-surface cleaner and disinfectant with a fresh pine scent. Like most manufactured cleaning solutions, Pine-Sol contains chemical ingredients like alcohol ethoxylates, sodium secondary alkyl sulfonate, fragrances, colorants, preservatives, and more. Original scent Pine-Sol is labeled as a "High Concern" product by the Environmental Working Group and the Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave, and Lavender Clean Pine-Sol sprays were recalled in 2022 because they contained bacteria.
This reel from @zerowastestore on Instagram shows a great homemade vinegar cleaning solution that mimics the smell and cleaning power of Pine-Sol with only two ingredients: pine needles and white vinegar. Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now because vinegar is a nontoxic, cheap, and environmentally friendly alternative to store-bought cleaning solutions. Like Pine-Sol, vinegar can disinfect, dissolve dirt and grease, and leave a streak-free shine on glass.
But while Pine-Sol is known for its amazing smell, vinegar can leave your home smelling unpleasant. By infusing vinegar with actual pine needles, you can eliminate that bad vinegar odor and make your home smell like a Christmas tree year-round. Pine-Sol uses toxic fragrances to recreate the smell of pine — why not use the real thing and skip the chemicals?
How to clean your home with pine needles and vinegar
This recipe is a great green cleaning idea. If it's after January, you can upcycle your dying Christmas trees, wreaths, or garlands. If it's the wrong time of year, you have a fake tree, don't celebrate Christmas, or already threw yours out at an appropriate date right after New Year's, no problem! Grab a few small branches from an evergreen conifer tree in your yard or a nearby park. You can even order fresh pine needles from Tin Roof Treasure on Amazon. It's not as cost-effective as recycling your tree, but is great for making teas, soaps, and of course, cleaning products.
To make the cleaning solution, place your fresh pine branches in a large jar with a lid. Cover completely with white vinegar and tightly close the jar. Store it for around two weeks in a cool, dark place. When it's ready, strain out the pine needles, then pour the remaining liquid into a spray bottle using a funnel. If you regularly make homemade cleaning products, you need to invest in a few empty spray bottles — like these Bontip amber glass options that come with cute black labels.
Like Pine-Sol, you can use your homemade cleaner on practically any surface. However, pine oil is toxic to dogs and cats, so please do not use in areas that they will touch. If you love this idea but are worried about your pets, try infusing vinegar with other natural smells, such as lemon juice and rinds, fresh lavender, mint, cinnamon sticks, or orange peels.