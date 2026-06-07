This Is The Least Effective Liquid Laundry Detergent Consumer Reports Has Tested
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Laundry detergent has one job: to get your clothes clean. Some detergents are much better at doing their job than others, though. To see which detergents perform well and which don't, Consumer Reports conducts extensive tests each year, washing fabric swatches soaked in various stains with multiple detergents. At the end of their tests, the nonprofit organization ranks detergents based on how well they did their job, naming a top laundry detergent for stubborn stains and the worst laundry detergents.
Dirty Labs Bio Free & Clear liquid detergent received the dubious honor of being named the least effective liquid detergent by Consumer Reports, coming in last place out of 49 liquid detergents tested. It wasn't able to remove stains like dirt, coffee, blood, or grass effectively. The detergent also didn't perform well in hard water, which has a high mineral content. The detergent's one saving grace is that they're fragrance, dye, and brightener-free, so it won't irritate sensitive skin or trigger allergies.
Liquid detergent wasn't the only one to fall short in Consumer Reports' tests. The organization tested multiple detergent formats, including powders, pods, and laundry sheets, and ultimately described the worst performers as being "barely better than water" at getting out stains. Other laundry detergents to avoid include Molly's Suds Original Unscented Powder Detergent, Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks, and Tru Earth Eco Strips.
Is Dirty Labs detergent really that bad?
Interestingly enough, not everyone agrees with Consumer Reports' rankings. Wirecutter, the New York Times' product recommendation service, actually recommends Dirty Labs' Free & Clear liquid detergent, saying that it "rivaled larger name brands" as larger name-brand detergents. Noting that the detergent is free of dyes, fragrances, and other potentially irritating ingredients, Wirecutter recommends it for people looking for a more sustainable laundry detergent. The website also praises Dirty Labs' packaging. Sold in an aluminum bottle, the packaging can be ideal if you're looking to cut down on plastic waste in your home.
So, why the difference in recommendations between the two organizations? It could be because they use slightly different testing methods when evaluating the stain-fighting power of detergents. Consumer Reports washes swatches stained with various materials, while Wirecutter stains a T-shirt with two groups of 12 different stains and pre-treats one group of stains before washing. It also retests the highest-performing detergents using a shorter wash cycle. Consumer Reports uses a colorimeter to analyze the stains after washing, while Wirecutter doesn't specify how it evaluates stain removal.
One thing the two organizations agree on is that Dirty Labs liquid detergent costs more than other picks. The Dirty Labs 80-load refill size costs $29 on Amazon, or $0.36 per load. That alone may be enough to deter you from trying it.