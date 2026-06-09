The Easy Upcycled Privacy Screen That Gives Your Backyard Peace And Seclusion
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No matter how gorgeous a yard is, it won't feel complete without privacy. Having a private outdoor living space creates a more relaxing vibe, making it more essential than people realize. So, keep even the nosiest neighbors at bay by designing an easy privacy screen. The TikToker charmainehazzard shared an easy DIY privacy screen that provides style and seclusion. Their idea transforms an upcycled outdoor rug into a stylish screen-and-planter-box combo that's as decorative as it is functional.
The final product looks professionally made, but it's entirely doable with a small budget. No major tools are required, as all it takes is a staple gun and drill to assemble the frame and screen itself. As far as materials go, you'll need a 4-by-6-foot rug, two 6-foot boards, two 2-foot boards, a bag of sand and rocks, and paint. If you intend to take the planter boxes to the next level by filling them with plants, you'll also need the supplies to start an outdoor container garden, like soil and seedlings.
The beauty of this idea is that you can set it up anywhere that needs a little more seclusion, whether it's on the natural earth beside a garden or atop a manufactured deck. You can also size up the rug and lumber to create a larger screen. If the single screen isn't enough, combine more than one build for a cozy, private corner.
How to select the materials for this backyard privacy screen
Regardless of the size, make this project easy and complication-free by remembering that it's going to be set up outside. The screen will be exposed to the outdoor elements, including extreme humidity, temperature changes, and storms. It's imperative that the lumber has a protective layer of primer and paint, and it won't hurt to add a layer of wood sealant too, like the WaterGuard Clear Exterior Waterproofing Wood Sealer Spray.
It's also imperative that you choose a resilient, weather-resistant rug. Since the rug will be directly attached to the wood beams without any method to remove and wash it, look for a solution-dyed synthetic fabric that's designed to resist both sunlight and moisture. Given that the privacy screen may be situated in a place that isn't covered, it will inevitably be exposed to sunlight and rain. Fortunately, many outdoor rugs are already built to resist such conditions, making them an easy pick for this project.
How to repurpose a patio rug into a backyard privacy screen
Once all the proper supplies are on hand, start assembling this privacy screen to upgrade your outdoor space. Complete the project where you plan to place it, as it may be too awkward to maneuver once it's complete. Assemble the lumber pieces into a tall frame with two legs. Staple the outdoor rug against one side of the frame, pulling it taut between the wood. Keep in mind that this and the following steps are far easier with help, so you should recruit an additional person to assist you. Center the frame's legs in the pair of planters, and fill them with sand before topping them off with decorative rocks.
If you'd rather turn the planter boxes into containers for living plants instead of filling them with rocks, follow most of the same steps. Instead of filling the boxes to the brim with sand and decorative gravel, use garden soil for the upper level of the planter. If you want to add more weight to the planter for stability, slip a few large rocks, wood logs, or cinder blocks in at the bottom as well.
Ensure the garden soil is deep enough to plant the desired garden. Select species that can thrive in the conditions that hit this area of your yard. If you want more greenery and privacy, you can add additional planter boxes in between the two that support the privacy screen. This will close up the bottom gap and provide a creative plant solution for the ultimate secluded outdoor oasis.