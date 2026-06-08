Arizona Gardeners Love This Unique Tree For Creating A More Shaded Backyard

According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the state of Arizona has more sunny days than any other state in the country. And while it depends on what part of the state you're in, it's not uncommon for Arizonans to experience summer temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Even the most sun-loving gardener will admit the need for some shade in weather like that. Thankfully, there is a wonderfully unique tree that grows well in Arizona that will help add more shade to your landscape.

The 'Desert Museum' palo verde (Parkinsonia x 'Desert Museum') is a cultivar of the larger palo verde family of trees. Named for its bright green trunk, the 'Desert Museum' is a great lover of the sun. It's hardy between USDA zones 8 through 11, which encompasses all but the northern quadrant of the state, making this tree ideal for southern and western Arizona gardeners.

The 'Desert Museum' will grow to an average height of 30 feet with a potential 30-foot-wide expanse of branches. The real party piece is the tree's gorgeous golden flowers. Creating a striking counterbalance of color with the green trunk, the full yellow blooms can last from March well into May. Once the flowers fall, you're left with the thin, fern-like foliage that somewhat reduces the shading properties but allows in enough light to grow a garden beneath the canopy.