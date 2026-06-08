Arizona Gardeners Love This Unique Tree For Creating A More Shaded Backyard
According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the state of Arizona has more sunny days than any other state in the country. And while it depends on what part of the state you're in, it's not uncommon for Arizonans to experience summer temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Even the most sun-loving gardener will admit the need for some shade in weather like that. Thankfully, there is a wonderfully unique tree that grows well in Arizona that will help add more shade to your landscape.
The 'Desert Museum' palo verde (Parkinsonia x 'Desert Museum') is a cultivar of the larger palo verde family of trees. Named for its bright green trunk, the 'Desert Museum' is a great lover of the sun. It's hardy between USDA zones 8 through 11, which encompasses all but the northern quadrant of the state, making this tree ideal for southern and western Arizona gardeners.
The 'Desert Museum' will grow to an average height of 30 feet with a potential 30-foot-wide expanse of branches. The real party piece is the tree's gorgeous golden flowers. Creating a striking counterbalance of color with the green trunk, the full yellow blooms can last from March well into May. Once the flowers fall, you're left with the thin, fern-like foliage that somewhat reduces the shading properties but allows in enough light to grow a garden beneath the canopy.
How to plant and care for a 'Desert Museum' palo verde tree
When it comes to planting a palo verde tree, the first step is to pick an area of full sun and get the soil ready for planting. The best kind of soil to plant a sapling 'Desert Museum' palo verde in is moist, well-draining soil, but it can also grow in poorer soil. While it can also tolerate windy areas and freezing temperatures, the 'Desert Museum' does not favor humid conditions, which can cause powdery mildew.
In terms of watering, the more you feed the young 'Desert Museum', the faster it is going to grow. On average, the 'Desert Museum' will grow to full height in 3 to 5 years, making it one of the best fast-growing shade trees to plant in your yard. Once the tree enters maturity, it does not require consistent watering. However, if you give the tree a little extra water during the summer months, you increase the likelihood of extra flower blooms, which, in turn, will increase its shading capacity.
Another benefit of the tree is that it does not require much pruning. Making a few cuts early on after flowering is over will help give the tree a solid structure. After that, it can pretty much be left to its own devices. One thing you should watch for is whether co-dominant leaders develop on the main trunk; if so, remove the co-leader in favor of the stronger-looking branch.