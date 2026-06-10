DIYer Grabs Dollar Tree Picture Frames To Create Adorable Storage

Any time you can turn a boring, household item into a charming piece of decor, sign us up. And if it's a project where the supplies only cost a few dollars? Even better. Offering budget-friendly decor inspiration, one DIYer showed how easy it is to craft the sweetest tissue box cover out of Dollar Tree photo frames. Tissues are essential to keep around, whether you're sick or just watching a tearjerker, but the box can sometimes be an eyesore. By creating a cover from photo frames, you'll have an adorable custom way to store tissues without unsightly cardboard boxes affecting the space's appearance.

The content creator from juju.cares started out by heading to Dollar Tree. She picked up five of their Special Moments 4x4 Wooden Beaded Photo Frames ($1.25 a piece) for the DIY. They are just over 5 inches wide by 5 inches high and have lovely bead-embellished borders. Besides the frames, you'll also need a hot glue gun (or another strong glue), a crafting knife, cardboard, and a small piece of patterned contact paper. If you already have these items, the total DIY could cost less than $10. As for the tissue box, it should be a square cube rather than a longer rectangular shape.

You'll also need four 4-by-4 photos to display on the sides of the tissue storage piece (one frame won't need a photo). Changing the photos after the project might be a little tricky, so choose some of your favorites. You could also pick scenic photos to match the room's vibe. A handful of simple, coastal shots could be lovely if you like a beach chic style, for instance. You could also choose photographs a relative would love if you're giving it as a gift.