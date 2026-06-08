Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Create A Faux-Stone Accent Wall

Every avid DIYer on a budget knows that pool noodles are genius game-changers for various home and garden hacks. They are good for more than small makeshift solutions and tabletop decor, as they can even be transformed into eye-catching accent wall ideas. TikTok user gontse_pk shared their clever hack that turns Dollar Tree pool noodles into a high-end faux-stone accent wall using only a few other DIY supplies.

This project doesn't require any heavy-duty materials like a true rock wall would. In fact, some of the most important supplies can be found at the Dollar Tree, such as the pool noodles and foam mounting tape. You may also be able to find a serrated knife, painter's tape, and a tape measure, if you don't already have these on hand. You'll also need extra paint and primer that matches the current wall color. To emulate, the original project you'll require black paint and a peel-and-stick paper like the Abyssaly Black Marble Contact Paper.

Gontse_pk went with a dark statement wall, which is great for modern spaces. However, you may want to take a different route if you have a more traditional or farmhouse-inspired interior design. Instead of black paint and a dark pattern, use an airier paint color and paper in a classic white and grey marble finish.