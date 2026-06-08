Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Create A Faux-Stone Accent Wall
Every avid DIYer on a budget knows that pool noodles are genius game-changers for various home and garden hacks. They are good for more than small makeshift solutions and tabletop decor, as they can even be transformed into eye-catching accent wall ideas. TikTok user gontse_pk shared their clever hack that turns Dollar Tree pool noodles into a high-end faux-stone accent wall using only a few other DIY supplies.
This project doesn't require any heavy-duty materials like a true rock wall would. In fact, some of the most important supplies can be found at the Dollar Tree, such as the pool noodles and foam mounting tape. You may also be able to find a serrated knife, painter's tape, and a tape measure, if you don't already have these on hand. You'll also need extra paint and primer that matches the current wall color. To emulate, the original project you'll require black paint and a peel-and-stick paper like the Abyssaly Black Marble Contact Paper.
Gontse_pk went with a dark statement wall, which is great for modern spaces. However, you may want to take a different route if you have a more traditional or farmhouse-inspired interior design. Instead of black paint and a dark pattern, use an airier paint color and paper in a classic white and grey marble finish.
How to design an extravagant faux-stone accent wall from foam noodles
Start by cutting the pool noodles down the middle long-ways with a serrated knife so you can attach the cut side flat against a wall. Make sure you buy the right number of pool noodles by planning out the length of the archway ahead of time. Keep in mind that each pool noodle will cover double its length, since they'll be cut in half.
Ensure each side of the arch bends symmetrically by marking the outer edge and centermost heights with a pencil or painter's tape. This ensures you know where to place the pool noodles, so they curve at similar angles. Once the pool noodles are cut and the wall is marked, use double-sided foam tape to secure them in place. If you have extra pool noodles leftover, don't toss them. There are several brilliant pool noodle hacks that you can use in your kitchen and other rooms, even if they're already cut in half.
Paint over the foam noodles with a primer and paint that matches the surrounding wall. Then, fill in the middle of the arch with the black (or alternatively colored) paint. Don't worry about paint smudging around the outer edge, as this will be covered with the stone-patterned paper. Apply the wallpaper, using a crafting knife to carefully slice it to fit around the edge of the pool noodle arches. Extend the peel-and-stick wallpaper to cover the rest of the wall, smoothing out any bubbles along the way.