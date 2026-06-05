5 Kitchen Tools That Work Perfectly In The Woodshop

Not quite a tool, but the versatility of aluminum foil is legendary, and that versatility extends to the woodworking shop. One of its primary uses in the shop is as a barrier to prevent excess glue drops from bonding to a surface under a glue up. It may be, as shown above, just a sheet to catch drippings as you glue boards together. But it also works inside complicated furniture assemblies where you are gluing components in place, and you don't want the interior (of a chest of drawers or a cabinet, for example) to get fouled with glue drops. It can be molded and folded into small areas and pockets. You can use it to mask off areas where you don't want a finish, to protect a mortise for a glue joint, or act as a break between two colors of paint. I don't know how many times I've used aluminum foil to replace the plastic caps on cans of solvent or alcohol that I have lost, but it would be scores. While rolls of paper may work for some of these jobs, aluminum foil can be reused or recycled (check your local regulations).

I use a different sheet product from the kitchen to keep paint brushes from drying out between coats — plastic cling wrap, such as Saran wrap. I simply wrap the brush, paint and all, with plastic wrap and set it aside. If it is going to be overnight, I put the wrapped brush in the freezer. This way you only have to clean the brush once, and bristles don't stiffen and dry while you're taking a break for another task.