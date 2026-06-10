13 Smart Ways To Use Wax Paper All Around Your House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For cooking purposes, the main difference between paraffin-coated wax paper and silicone-impregnated parchment paper is that wax paper can't handle high heat. The wax can melt, transfer to food, or even catch fire. Interestingly, though, that same wax transfer is what makes wax paper useful for dozens of other household tasks. The wax can serve as a protective coating, a lubricant, and a transfer medium — all things parchment paper can't do.

Rubbing the waxy side of wax paper on pretty much anything transfers paraffin to the other surface ... like a bathroom faucet or a clothes iron. This coating makes the new surface almost as non-stick as the wax paper itself, and can impart superpowers like water resistance to things like wooden utensils or wood flooring. The same process works as a barrier to prevent the premature decay of a leaf collection or the premature staleness of sandwich bread. But maybe the most interesting off-label use of wax paper has to do with heat-transferring ink from a printed page to other objects ... or even blocking the transfer of ink in certain areas.

Don't stop with this list. Use it as a starting point and see what other uses for wax paper you can come up with. It's fun, cheap, and quite easy. But there's one thing you might be tempted to do along the way, but shouldn't: Think twice before putting wax paper in your oven for any reason.