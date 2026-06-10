13 Smart Ways To Use Wax Paper All Around Your House
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For cooking purposes, the main difference between paraffin-coated wax paper and silicone-impregnated parchment paper is that wax paper can't handle high heat. The wax can melt, transfer to food, or even catch fire. Interestingly, though, that same wax transfer is what makes wax paper useful for dozens of other household tasks. The wax can serve as a protective coating, a lubricant, and a transfer medium — all things parchment paper can't do.
Rubbing the waxy side of wax paper on pretty much anything transfers paraffin to the other surface ... like a bathroom faucet or a clothes iron. This coating makes the new surface almost as non-stick as the wax paper itself, and can impart superpowers like water resistance to things like wooden utensils or wood flooring. The same process works as a barrier to prevent the premature decay of a leaf collection or the premature staleness of sandwich bread. But maybe the most interesting off-label use of wax paper has to do with heat-transferring ink from a printed page to other objects ... or even blocking the transfer of ink in certain areas.
Don't stop with this list. Use it as a starting point and see what other uses for wax paper you can come up with. It's fun, cheap, and quite easy. But there's one thing you might be tempted to do along the way, but shouldn't: Think twice before putting wax paper in your oven for any reason.
Prevent water spots on bathroom fixtures
Using wax to make your metal fixtures look brand new is so popular it's been turned into a product, in the form of polishing products like Flitz Faucet Wax Plus and Howard Wax-It-All. That should give you some confidence that rubbing down your bath and kitchen faucets and other hardware with food-safe wax paper is a viable way to add a protective wax film and minimize the hard water spots you'll have to clean up. Obviously, you'll need to reapply after each cleaning.
Make your iron non-stick
You're almost certainly thinking, "If my iron weren't already non-stick, I'd have burned my house down by now." Irons do tend to slide with little friction, owing to either their PTFE coatings or their ceramic or stainless steel soleplates. But the age or condition of an iron, or the combination of materials you're working with, can cause more drag that you're comfortable with. If the thing you're ironing can cope with a little bit of a paraffin coating, rubbing your iron down with wax paper apparently does the trick of making it smooth again.
Re-cork a bottle of wine
The advent of acceptable screwtops has largely made this problem go away, but for a very long time there was a disconnect between wine's form factor and its use. What are the odds that the demand on any given evening would leave no wine bottle unfinished? After the college years, that is. Wax paper solves this problem by making it slightly easier to re-cork your wine bottle, serving as both as a lubricant and a seal. Wrap it around the cork, then push the cork (complete with paper) back into the bottle. Most importantly, perhaps, it keeps little bits of cork from finding their way into the vino.
Protect wooden utensils
We can confirm that the wax coating on wax paper is completely food-safe — which is good, because it coats apples and seals zinfandel, and everything in between. So when we tell you that it can be used to seal your wooden cooking utensils, there's nothing to fret about. Just rub the waxy side on those big spoons every now and then, and watch as nothing bad happens to them. Or you. This water-resistant coating can help protect against color transfer and keep your wooden utensils clean.
Wrap a sandwich (instead of putting it in plastic)
Of course, it really goes without saying that covering food in wax paper is an okay thing to do. And it's more than okay to wrap a sandwich in. And it protects your food from moisture and air, particularly if you're gifted in the ways of origami. Unlike plastic, which can trap moisture, wax paper is breathable and keeps your sandwich delicious and unsoggy. The trick is to wrap it well enough that the bread won't dry out.
Transfer inkjet prints to wood
There are a number of ways to transfer inkjet images to wood, but the simplest (or at least the one that requires the least shopping) is to use wax paper for the transfer. The process is to simply reverse the image, print it on wax paper, and stamp it onto your target surface. This is great for words and line art, but photos can also be printed if you take extra care with image selection or manipulation. Images with more contrast and more saturated colors tend to transfer to wood best.
Add images to candles
This trick seems too cool to be true, but it works like a charm. To transfer an inkjet-printed image to a pillar candle, you'll start by sizing the image appropriately using image-manipulation software like GIMP or Photoshop. Tape white tissue paper to standard copy paper, print the image on it, then cut out the image, and wrap it around your candle. Wrap the candle with wax paper, and use a heat gun or hair dryer to heat the image until it becomes vibrant, which means it's now fused to your candle.
Preserve leaves
If you're preserving sandwiches for a brief jaunt in the woods to collect leaves, there's good news! Wax paper is also pretty good at preserving leaves. This is mostly a process of using heat to transfer the wax from the paper to the leaves, and it's a simple procedure. Preheat an iron and fold a leaf or two in wax paper, with the wax on the leaf side. Iron it for maybe a minute on each side, and your leaves will last at least as long as those paraffin-coated apples.
Wax paper resist printing
Some craft projects border on breathtaking. Wax paper resist can be one of those things. It often looks like something that simply couldn't be created by modern technology or AI. The idea is to transfer wax to paper in a pattern: crumple it into a ball, and then press it to a heat-resistant paper stock using an iron on the low setting. Then, apply ink to the paper. The waxed area resists the ink. And there's no way to do it justice in so few words.
Make a funnel
If you need a funnel quickly, and you don't have one in your cabinet, just grab some wax paper instead. It's reasonably sanitary, food-safe, easy to work with, and already probably in your kitchen in huge quantities. Just tear off a bit and roll it into a funnel shape ... one end appropriately sized from whatever you're funneling, the other sized for whatever you're funneling into. Because it's wax-coated, this works fairly well for funneling liquids as well, so maybe there is a certain magic to the wax part of the paper.
Clean your can opener
This popular trick does double duty as a way to clean your manual can opener and a way to lubricate it's gears and blade mechanisms with food-safe wax. Roll and flatten a bit of wax paper into a strip perhaps ½ to ¾ inch wide. Clamp the strip into your can opener as you would the rolled seam of a can. Run the strip through the can opener a few times until you're confident that any gunk has de-gunked and wax has found its way to the moving parts.
Lubricate something
In the same way that wax paper can be used to lubricate a manual can opener, it can also transfer wax to other surfaces that can benefit from a bit more glide. Two of the more popular choices are lubricating shower curtain rods and fixing sticky zippers in a snap. Just rub the wax paper over the surface you want to lubricate. This is obviously a bit trickier with zippers, but do the best you can, and apply the paper to both halves. You should notice an immediate difference in how these things work.