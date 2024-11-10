Think Twice Before Putting Wax Paper In Your Oven. Here's Why

Wax paper is an incredibly handy tool for food prep and helping food stay fresh longer. The paraffin wax coating retains the natural amount of moisture in foods while keeping unwanted additional moisture at bay. It is often found in the bottom of bakery boxes or around deli sandwiches, and keeps the foods from drying out or becoming soggy until you are ready to indulge. It can be used in between layers of sticky candy, cheese, meats, or anything that needs separating. It also makes for easy cleanup when used to cover a kitchen work surface.

But can you use wax paper in the oven? The answer is no. Wax paper is not heat resistant. At high temperatures, the wax coating will melt, exposing the flammable paper beneath. To avoid flames in the kitchen and wax-flavored cookies, don't use wax paper in the oven. There is one exception: you can use wax paper to line the bottom of a cake pan. If the wax paper is completely covered by batter, it is safe to use.