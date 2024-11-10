Think Twice Before Putting Wax Paper In Your Oven. Here's Why
Wax paper is an incredibly handy tool for food prep and helping food stay fresh longer. The paraffin wax coating retains the natural amount of moisture in foods while keeping unwanted additional moisture at bay. It is often found in the bottom of bakery boxes or around deli sandwiches, and keeps the foods from drying out or becoming soggy until you are ready to indulge. It can be used in between layers of sticky candy, cheese, meats, or anything that needs separating. It also makes for easy cleanup when used to cover a kitchen work surface.
But can you use wax paper in the oven? The answer is no. Wax paper is not heat resistant. At high temperatures, the wax coating will melt, exposing the flammable paper beneath. To avoid flames in the kitchen and wax-flavored cookies, don't use wax paper in the oven. There is one exception: you can use wax paper to line the bottom of a cake pan. If the wax paper is completely covered by batter, it is safe to use.
Is wax paper the same as parchment paper?
Many people assume wax paper and parchment paper are the same thing and can be used interchangeably. But this can be a dangerous mistake. Parchment paper is covered in a heat-safe silicone and can be used in the oven up to around 425 degrees Fahrenheit. It is great to use as a nonstick liner for foods like cookies and bacon, and makes cleanup a breeze. You can also use parchment paper for food prep and storage, although wax paper is more effective for storing food.
According to the USDA, both parchment paper and wax paper are safe to use in the microwave, since it cooks at lower temperatures and at shorter periods than the oven (another dangerous assumption is that microwave-safe means oven-safe, which is not the case). Please note, neither parchment paper nor wax paper should ever be used for broiling, grilling, or smoking. Remember, parchment paper can always be used in place of wax paper, but wax paper can't always be used in place of parchment paper.