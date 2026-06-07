How To Turn The Eyesore Of An Old Tree Stump Into A Beautiful Landscaping Feature
Old tree stumps aren't just unsightly eyesores on a landscape. They also cause bigger problems, as they can be a huge liability if someone trips or stumbles over them. Many homeowners are aware of this risk, but still hesitate to remove them since the process can be tedious and pricey. They may be tempted to find other solutions to repurpose old tree stumps into yard features they'll actually use. In fact, the TikToker thejesbian84 shared their clever solution for this that hides a tree stump beneath a gorgeous container garden.
The main ingredient for this project is a thrifted or repurposed pot or wash tub large enough to mask the offending tree stump. Make sure it fits around the entire diameter and height of the tree. Additionally, purchase or borrow a reciprocating saw or handsaw. Aside from these, you'll only need standard gardening ingredients, such as soil, fertilizer, and the plants themselves.
Once this project is put together, the old tree stump will have a new genius use and be completely invisible to onlookers. It'll no longer be a dangerous tripping hazard, and it'll accentuate a landscape instead of impeding its curb appeal. This project is easy to do, budget-friendly, and fits seamlessly with a natural landscape. It shouldn't cost more than $50, depending on the plants you choose, which is considerably more affordable than most stump removal options, which costs upwards of $150 on average.
How to transform a tree stump into a decorative flower pot for your front yard
Once the desired plant pot is acquired, you'll need to hollow out the bottom with a saw. For this reason, you may want to choose a plastic planter, as plastic is easier to cut with various types of saws. Avoid choosing a stone planter. These are difficult to cut, since they require additional steps to chisel away broken pieces and sand down rough edges. Stoneware is also very heavy to maneuver, which will make it difficult to slide over a tree stump.
When the bottom is cut out, place the hollowed planter over the tree stump and fill the sides with soil. If the pot isn't much taller than the tree stump, you may need to stick to shallow-rooted plants. If you have a lot of room to work with, it'll be easier to customize the planter with an assortment of the best annuals for container planting. Plant your chosen foliage arrangement as you would any other container garden, and this DIY solution is complete.
To turn it into a truly beautiful landscaping feature, hide the dirt around the stump with gravel, mulch, or another landscape cover. Don't shy away from customizing the container to create a more personalized display that shows off your interests. For example, you could add fairy garden decor for a more whimsical aesthetic. This shouldn't go over a tight budget, as stores like the Dollar Tree have many low-cost decorations during the spring and summer.