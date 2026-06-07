How To Turn The Eyesore Of An Old Tree Stump Into A Beautiful Landscaping Feature

Old tree stumps aren't just unsightly eyesores on a landscape. They also cause bigger problems, as they can be a huge liability if someone trips or stumbles over them. Many homeowners are aware of this risk, but still hesitate to remove them since the process can be tedious and pricey. They may be tempted to find other solutions to repurpose old tree stumps into yard features they'll actually use. In fact, the TikToker thejesbian84 shared their clever solution for this that hides a tree stump beneath a gorgeous container garden.

The main ingredient for this project is a thrifted or repurposed pot or wash tub large enough to mask the offending tree stump. Make sure it fits around the entire diameter and height of the tree. Additionally, purchase or borrow a reciprocating saw or handsaw. Aside from these, you'll only need standard gardening ingredients, such as soil, fertilizer, and the plants themselves.

Once this project is put together, the old tree stump will have a new genius use and be completely invisible to onlookers. It'll no longer be a dangerous tripping hazard, and it'll accentuate a landscape instead of impeding its curb appeal. This project is easy to do, budget-friendly, and fits seamlessly with a natural landscape. It shouldn't cost more than $50, depending on the plants you choose, which is considerably more affordable than most stump removal options, which costs upwards of $150 on average.