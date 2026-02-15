That Old Tree Stump In Your Yard Has A Genius Use You've Never Tried

Trees are a staple of eye-catching landscaping, but sometimes one gets damaged, or too close to the home, and it's got to go. Removing it results in an unsightly stump, sometimes smack dab in the middle of the yard. Rather than spending on professional removal, or trying to dig it out yourself, you could make the most of this natural resource by repurposing it into an attractive landscaping feature: a planter. By hollowing out the upper part of the trunk and adding potting soil and your favorite bloom, you can avoid having to look up the fastest way to remove an old tree stump in your yard, and enjoy it instead.

This is a great project for families hoping to increase curb appeal, which is especially important when trying to sell a home, or ensure the value remains high. Curb appeal is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — making your home appealing from the outside, as well as from within. If you were standing on the curb, would you want to see a big ugly stump in the middle of the yard? Probably not. But fill it with flowers, and suddenly you've got a farmhouse planter, giving the space a rustic vibe many buyers are looking for these days. So, if you've got a similar predicament on your hands, read this before you remove a tree stump from your yard, and give yourself an affordable new lawn feature instead.