Don't Toss Old Plant Saucers — Use Them To Create Budget-Friendly DIY Pavers Instead

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Going round and round about how to make an affordable paver path? If you're not afraid of a little manual labor, the answer could be in a bag of cement mix and that old plastic plant saucer you're thinking of tossing. It's an idea proposed by TikTok creator gardenwiththando, and the results are both visually stunning and affordable. This creative DIYer uses round plant saucers as forms to pour concrete circles that become homemade paver stones. If you don't have old saucers on hand, you can buy an inexpensive pack, like these Ovzilki Plastic Plant Saucers.

An 80-pound bag of Quikrete High-Strength Concrete Mix costs less than $7. The amount you need depends on the size and number of pavers you're making, but for standard 2-inch-thick pavers, a bag is enough for about 4 square feet of them. That means you can make a small paver walkway inexpensively. You'll need a container for mixing concrete and a drill with a paddle attachment for easier mixing. Another important part is cooking spray ... yes, the stuff you use to keep cakes from sticking! Or, use form release oil. Optional concrete pigment and embellishments, like pebbles, let you customize the stones. You can also add fiber reinforcement to prevent chipping and strengthen the concrete, similarly to wire mesh, but more sustainably.

Unlike traditional square and rectangular pavers, round stones offer a unique look with softer lines. They won't sit close together like straight-sided pavers, though, so they're not ideal for solid areas, like a fully paved patio. But what they do work well for is a whimsical path weaving through grassy areas of your backyard. You can leave the gaps grassy or fill them in with pea gravel.