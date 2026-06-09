Why People Are Obsessed With This 'Absolutely Perfect' IKEA Storage Solution

Finding a recycling bin that looks presentable is a tough task. We've even suggested tucking waste bins inside a laundry hamper to make this unglamorous item easier on the eyes. Luckily, IKEA has come up with a nice-looking waste bin, and at an affordable price, too. The DAMMÄNG Bin with Lid is technically designed for holding recycling waste, but shoppers use it for so much more. Most notably, a variety of storage applications, according to reviewers.

This product is well-received by IKEA shoppers. On the IKEA website, it has a near 5-star rating (4.8 stars overall) from over 650 reviews. One happy commenter explains, "These are nice and very useful and versatile. Beyond recycling, they can go in the bathroom for toilet paper, or cleaning supplies, act as a fancy laundry basket, [or] perhaps a diaper pail. They're stackable, but I don't know that I'd go beyond 2 unless the contents are really lightweight. And believe it or not, the oval shape is SO much handier than a square box thing." Other shoppers report using the bin to store pet kibble, ice melt, cat litter, potting soil, and even treating it like a storage basket to tuck away throw blankets or shoes. Pretty much, if it fits, it's fair game.