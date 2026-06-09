Why People Are Obsessed With This 'Absolutely Perfect' IKEA Storage Solution
Finding a recycling bin that looks presentable is a tough task. We've even suggested tucking waste bins inside a laundry hamper to make this unglamorous item easier on the eyes. Luckily, IKEA has come up with a nice-looking waste bin, and at an affordable price, too. The DAMMÄNG Bin with Lid is technically designed for holding recycling waste, but shoppers use it for so much more. Most notably, a variety of storage applications, according to reviewers.
This product is well-received by IKEA shoppers. On the IKEA website, it has a near 5-star rating (4.8 stars overall) from over 650 reviews. One happy commenter explains, "These are nice and very useful and versatile. Beyond recycling, they can go in the bathroom for toilet paper, or cleaning supplies, act as a fancy laundry basket, [or] perhaps a diaper pail. They're stackable, but I don't know that I'd go beyond 2 unless the contents are really lightweight. And believe it or not, the oval shape is SO much handier than a square box thing." Other shoppers report using the bin to store pet kibble, ice melt, cat litter, potting soil, and even treating it like a storage basket to tuck away throw blankets or shoes. Pretty much, if it fits, it's fair game.
The DAMMÄNG Bin stands out as a stylish multi-purpose storage product
A multitude of possible uses, wrapped up in a nice package, is exactly why the DAMMÄNG Bin is so popular. To suit different tasks and spaces, it comes in a few sizes. There's the largest 13-gallon bin pictured, a smaller 7-gallon size for tighter spaces, and a mini 2-gallon size that's a good size to collect scraps for home composting. They're stackable, each with a rimmed lid to keep the above bins in place. The lid is fully removable, and on the larger models, it can be opened from either side, so you can choose between a small or a larger opening. A few critical reviews note that the lid doesn't snap into place. It rests on top instead, so it won't compress contents.
Of course, functionality is important, but many shoppers love the look of these bins. They have a curved design and fluted sides, so they look more sculptural than many other plastic waste cans. The lack of sharp corners isn't just an aesthetic choice, but also makes it easier to clean the interior. If you've ever tried to clean the inside of a trash can or recycling caddy with square corners, you'll appreciate this feature.