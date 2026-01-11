Banish The Eyesore Of A Kitchen Trash Can With A Clever Laundry Hamper Hack
Society is forever indebted to the inventor of cabinets with built-in garbage bins. They are a great concept, aside from the gross downside of pull-out cabinet trash bins and the fact that they aren't included in every kitchen layout. Keeping trash receptacles hidden has aesthetic appeal, keeping both your garbage and dirty bin out of sight and out of mind. Most trash cans are simple-looking, as they aren't meant to be attractive. Their main purpose is to hide garbage and contain smells. Those interested in interior design often don't want this home essential out in the open, especially in a space meant for preparing and eating food.
If your home isn't blessed with a built-in garbage cabinet, or if you need more than one garbage bin, hide this eyesore in plain sight. TikToker Melanie Gibson of @melaniegibsoninteriors shared her genius "glow-up" trash can hack that disguises her kitchen trash can and enhances her interior design. It's similar to the stylish DIY to hide outdoor trash cans, using the same concept inside and with indoor decor instead.
How to banish the eyesore of a kitchen trash can
Clothing hampers are conveniently around the same size as kitchen trash cans — and unlike garbage bins, many hampers are stylishly designed. TikToker Melanie Gibson hid both her kitchen garbage and recycling bin inside an oversized wicker hamper. This hack isn't as simple as it looks, however; don't toss your garbage bins in an oversize hamper without a second thought. Woven material can get dirty quickly, so protect the hamper interior by lining the inside with large plastic drop cloths. Buy a multi-pack, like the Axgatoxe 6-pack of 12 x 9 Ft Plastic Drop Cloths, so you can replace the liners when mishaps occur.
Don't use vintage thumbtacks to attach the plastic lining to the hamper. Although this idea was given in the original TikTok, the poster warned that it didn't hold up long term. Instead, use Art3d 16 Sets Hook and Loop Tape Sticky Backs, which are Velcro strips that adhere the liner to the hamper. If the adhesive doesn't hold, you can use hot glue on the strips attached to the hamper (These won't need to be removed, even when swapping out the plastic.) The plastic protects the interior of the hamper, so if any food slips outside of the garbage bin, it won't get caught in the fiber material.
For extra protection, add activated carbon filter sheets to the hamper lid. Something like Ezebesta 10-Pack Square Compost Bin Filters Spare Activated Carbon Filter Sheets can absorb indoor kitchen smells. Use the Velcro strips to secure these sheets to the top of your hamper and help contain the smell of the trash bins inside.
The benefits of hiding a kitchen garbage bin
Interior designer Melanie Gibson's hamper sits at the end of her kitchen island, and its woven exterior adds natural texture to her kitchen space. It has a warm, cozy vibe that metal and plastic garbage bins simply cannot provide. The TikToker styled her wicker garbage in a classic style kitchen with a warm wood countertop, a woven countertop basket, and an overall minimalist vibe. The key is not to overdo the wicker texture and to make sure the hamper matches other elements in your space.
Choose a similar-toned woven basket to your countertop — or find other ways to create a cohesive design scheme in your kitchen, such as replacing pendant lighting with woven lampshades. Another option is to swap out your bar stools for some that have rattan backs, though note that woven fiber seats are a catalyst for fallen food crumbs and dust and are extremely tedious to clean. In all, there are many modern farmhouse kitchen ideas you can pair with a woven hamper to create a fashionable and inviting kitchen space.