Banish The Eyesore Of A Kitchen Trash Can With A Clever Laundry Hamper Hack

Clothing hampers are conveniently around the same size as kitchen trash cans — and unlike garbage bins, many hampers are stylishly designed. TikToker Melanie Gibson hid both her kitchen garbage and recycling bin inside an oversized wicker hamper. This hack isn't as simple as it looks, however; don't toss your garbage bins in an oversize hamper without a second thought. Woven material can get dirty quickly, so protect the hamper interior by lining the inside with large plastic drop cloths. Buy a multi-pack, like the Axgatoxe 6-pack of 12 x 9 Ft Plastic Drop Cloths, so you can replace the liners when mishaps occur.

Don't use vintage thumbtacks to attach the plastic lining to the hamper. Although this idea was given in the original TikTok, the poster warned that it didn't hold up long term. Instead, use Art3d 16 Sets Hook and Loop Tape Sticky Backs, which are Velcro strips that adhere the liner to the hamper. If the adhesive doesn't hold, you can use hot glue on the strips attached to the hamper (These won't need to be removed, even when swapping out the plastic.) The plastic protects the interior of the hamper, so if any food slips outside of the garbage bin, it won't get caught in the fiber material.

For extra protection, add activated carbon filter sheets to the hamper lid. Something like Ezebesta 10-Pack Square Compost Bin Filters Spare Activated Carbon Filter Sheets can absorb indoor kitchen smells. Use the Velcro strips to secure these sheets to the top of your hamper and help contain the smell of the trash bins inside.