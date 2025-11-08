This Stylish DIY Makes Your Outdoor Trash Bins Way Less Of An Eyesore
Garbage cans are unbelievably ugly, but there's no reason to let them ruin the view of your home — especially when you can build a beautiful trellis to keep them tucked away. This DIY trick will come in handy if you live in a neighborhood with a strict home owner's association, which might require you to boost your house's curb appeal by keeping your trash cans hidden. Even better, you can choose to grow climbing plants that will cover your trellis in greenery and flowers.
As demonstrated by TikTok user @abby_roadhome, you should begin by measuring the area around your trash bins. In your trellis enclosure, you'll need to make sure you have enough space not just for the trash bins, but also for you to be able to pull the bins out and wheel them to the curb. If you want to build the trellis enclosure right against your home, you should consider making it an "L" shape, as this covers the bins the best.
Next, you will need your materials. There are plenty of beautiful DIY garden trellis ideas you can try, such as repurposing an old metal bed frame or headboard, although, in these cases, you may encounter difficulties standing it up. You can also buy premade trellises, although these could become expensive to cover the space you need. To build one yourself, you'll need a suitably sized board for each corner piece, as well as several pieces of 4-by-8-foot lattice from Lowe's.
How to build your trellis trash can enclosure
If you purchase lattice instead of building your own, making the perfect enclosure to keep your trash cans is easy. Depending on your measurements, you may need to cut the lattice and cornerposts to a size that best suits your design. Make sure to leave room for the corner posts to go 2 feet into the ground. Lay the posts flat on the ground and screw the lattice onto the corner posts, making the sections for your trellis.
Once the frame is built, apply a waterproof exterior wood stain to the wood, choosing a color that works well with your home. Then, dig post holes about 2 feet deep at each of the corners you plan on using. Place the trellis into the holes, then pack the soil back in around the posts. If you want the trellis to be more secure, you can use concrete to set the posts into the ground. At this point, your trash cans should have a perfect place to stay out of sight from the curb.
With your trellis trash can enclosure built, you can make it look even better by planting several climbing plants. There are several good vegetables to grow on a trellis, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, or summer squash, but there are also several decorative plants you can choose that will make your new DIY project pop. You can plant climbing roses, blue passion flowers, and honeysuckle, for example. Each of these plants could make a colorful addition to the trellis hiding your trash bins.