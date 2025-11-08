This Stylish DIY Makes Your Outdoor Trash Bins Way Less Of An Eyesore

Garbage cans are unbelievably ugly, but there's no reason to let them ruin the view of your home — especially when you can build a beautiful trellis to keep them tucked away. This DIY trick will come in handy if you live in a neighborhood with a strict home owner's association, which might require you to boost your house's curb appeal by keeping your trash cans hidden. Even better, you can choose to grow climbing plants that will cover your trellis in greenery and flowers.

As demonstrated by TikTok user @abby_roadhome, you should begin by measuring the area around your trash bins. In your trellis enclosure, you'll need to make sure you have enough space not just for the trash bins, but also for you to be able to pull the bins out and wheel them to the curb. If you want to build the trellis enclosure right against your home, you should consider making it an "L" shape, as this covers the bins the best.

Next, you will need your materials. There are plenty of beautiful DIY garden trellis ideas you can try, such as repurposing an old metal bed frame or headboard, although, in these cases, you may encounter difficulties standing it up. You can also buy premade trellises, although these could become expensive to cover the space you need. To build one yourself, you'll need a suitably sized board for each corner piece, as well as several pieces of 4-by-8-foot lattice from Lowe's.