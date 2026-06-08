'You Gave Me Hope For My Ugly White Kitchen': White-To-Wood Cabinet DIY Has People Obsessed
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For years, white kitchens dominated our feeds and our homes. Today, stark white, sterile, and cold minimalist kitchens are going out of style in favor of more warmth and character. So, you can find plenty of design tips to spruce up an outdated white kitchen. However, options can feel limited if your cabinets themselves are an eyesore. Maybe you want the look of natural, warm wood cabinets again, but how do you achieve that without a remodel? There's one solution that has caught the eye of many DIYers: a product called Retique It Liquid Wood.
Hundreds of TikTok videos show the product in action on kitchen cabinets. Several of these posts are flush with comments complimenting the finished projects, and one TikTok user said, "You gave me hope for my ugly white kitchen." Creators show the straightforward process. The paint-like substance works with fairly minimal prep (surfaces need a thorough clean and sometimes, roughing up with sandpaper). Extra appealing to DIYers, it makes it possible to refinish cabinets without stripping them, avoiding that extra step and mess. It's not just regular old paint repackaged either. The brand boasts a patented formula that contains over 60% wood. The wood content makes finished surfaces look more realistic and makes them stainable, allowing you to customize your cabinets.
Retique It can bring back the look of wood cabinets, sans renovation
If you're having trouble picturing how this all works, we don't blame you. To simplify projects, Retique It sells kits for a variety of indoor and outdoor applications, from finishing a tabletop to updating garage doors. If you want to redo outdated kitchen cabinets, though, the Wood'n Cabinet Kit is a simple solution. It comes with all the materials and tools needed to refinish kitchen cabinets, available in a 12-, 24-, or 48-door kit.
While shopping, you can choose from a smooth or grained finish, as well as select your stain color. For a more pronounced wood look, the brand recommends the grained finish. With this option, you use an included tool to create a textured, natural wood-like pattern. There's also the option to add a topcoat for better durability. If you're ready to say goodbye to your stark kitchen cabinets in favor of a wood look, this is an affordable and DIY-friendly choice.