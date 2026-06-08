'You Gave Me Hope For My Ugly White Kitchen': White-To-Wood Cabinet DIY Has People Obsessed

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For years, white kitchens dominated our feeds and our homes. Today, stark white, sterile, and cold minimalist kitchens are going out of style in favor of more warmth and character. So, you can find plenty of design tips to spruce up an outdated white kitchen. However, options can feel limited if your cabinets themselves are an eyesore. Maybe you want the look of natural, warm wood cabinets again, but how do you achieve that without a remodel? There's one solution that has caught the eye of many DIYers: a product called Retique It Liquid Wood.

Hundreds of TikTok videos show the product in action on kitchen cabinets. Several of these posts are flush with comments complimenting the finished projects, and one TikTok user said, "You gave me hope for my ugly white kitchen." Creators show the straightforward process. The paint-like substance works with fairly minimal prep (surfaces need a thorough clean and sometimes, roughing up with sandpaper). Extra appealing to DIYers, it makes it possible to refinish cabinets without stripping them, avoiding that extra step and mess. It's not just regular old paint repackaged either. The brand boasts a patented formula that contains over 60% wood. The wood content makes finished surfaces look more realistic and makes them stainable, allowing you to customize your cabinets.