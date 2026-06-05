The Best-Kept Secret To Getting Budget-Friendly Mulch For Landscaping Projects

When you need mulch for a landscaping project, you might think heading down to your local home and garden chain or plant nursery is your only option. But that's far from the truth! There is actually a place to get free and budget-friendly mulch for your garden that you might not even think to check: Facebook Marketplace. When other people purchase mulch from these traditional places, they often have some left over when they're done working. It can be hard to predict how much mulch you actually need, after all. So instead of throwing it out, or just letting it clutter up their garage until they might use the mulch again one day, the mulch then enters the secondary market, instead.

The price points for mulch on Facebook Marketplace can vary greatly. It depends on the type of seller who made the listing, and why they want to get rid of it in the first place. If you're dealing with a neighbor with just a few bags who wants it gone quick, you might find that the mulch is just a few bucks for a whole bunch of it. It might even be free. These are typically the best deals to look out for, although the quantities might be a little random.

If you're not in a rush, you can piece together mulch from multiple people if you need a lot. There are also folks who sell larger quantities and will even deliver them to you. This costs a bit more, as they are running a business and not just offloading personal stock.