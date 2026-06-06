Not Bricks, Not Pavers: The Durable Driveway Edging Idea That Upgrades Curb Appeal

There are two main things that driveway edging needs to accomplish. First, it needs to protect your driveway. It does this by holding loose paving materials — like gravel — in place to prevent erosion and by providing a place for water runoff for solid surfaces like concrete. Second, it needs to boost the visual appeal of your driveway. Classic edging materials like bricks or pavers make for a clean, sophisticated look. However, neither of these can compare to the durability and aesthetics of boulders.

A landscaping boulder is any rock greater than 16 inches in diameter. If there are plenty of boulders already on your property, you can simply use these for your edging. If you don't have any, they are readily available for purchase. You might even get lucky and find free stones in local Facebook groups. Common types include limestone, river rock, sandstone, fieldstone, quartzite, and granite. The availability of these rocks is also dependent on where you live. For example, granite is highly common in New England, whereas sandstone is more prevalent in Colorado.

Pricing for landscaping boulders can vary greatly based on the type, size, and weight of the boulders. On average, boulders cost $250 per ton. Now, that could be the price of a single large boulder. Depending on how many you need, plus their size, you could end up paying thousands. However, the higher price might be worth it because of the fact that boulders are durable in just about any weather and require next to no maintenance once installed.