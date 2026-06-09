Skip The Shelves: Here's A Dollar Tree DIY To Keep Entryway Clutter Organized

Shelves are fine for sitting your bag or keys on when you walk through the door, but oftentimes your stuff ends up falling off these storage solutions. If you're sick of narrow entryway shelves, there's a more convenient way to organize your space. A few Dollar Tree supplies are all you'll need to DIY a wall-mounted organizer for your messy entryway. On YouTube, Bargain Bethany shared a unique way to transform a wooden board and some cute hooks into an adorable coat rack. Rather than fumbling to set items on a shelf or crowding up a table, this solution lets you neatly hang your belongings right next to the door. Though the DIYer used five hooks, add as many as you need to make this rack fit your storage needs.

To make this coat rack, Bargain Bethany repurposed the wooden board from Dollar Tree's Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf, removing the rope. Any wood plank from the budget store works for this project, and you could even use dimensional items like the Wood Slate Crates as a base for your hooks. The DIYer's project had a decorative wood background with a farmhouse vibe, but there are other options for this custom coat rack. Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Heavy Duty Hooks are a modern choice that could work well with a sleek, solid background. Alternatively, thrifted wall hooks would keep this project low-cost and add vintage detail. No matter how you customize it, this hallway storage idea is perfect for both smaller and larger spaces.