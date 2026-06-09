Skip The Shelves: Here's A Dollar Tree DIY To Keep Entryway Clutter Organized
Shelves are fine for sitting your bag or keys on when you walk through the door, but oftentimes your stuff ends up falling off these storage solutions. If you're sick of narrow entryway shelves, there's a more convenient way to organize your space. A few Dollar Tree supplies are all you'll need to DIY a wall-mounted organizer for your messy entryway. On YouTube, Bargain Bethany shared a unique way to transform a wooden board and some cute hooks into an adorable coat rack. Rather than fumbling to set items on a shelf or crowding up a table, this solution lets you neatly hang your belongings right next to the door. Though the DIYer used five hooks, add as many as you need to make this rack fit your storage needs.
To make this coat rack, Bargain Bethany repurposed the wooden board from Dollar Tree's Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf, removing the rope. Any wood plank from the budget store works for this project, and you could even use dimensional items like the Wood Slate Crates as a base for your hooks. The DIYer's project had a decorative wood background with a farmhouse vibe, but there are other options for this custom coat rack. Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Heavy Duty Hooks are a modern choice that could work well with a sleek, solid background. Alternatively, thrifted wall hooks would keep this project low-cost and add vintage detail. No matter how you customize it, this hallway storage idea is perfect for both smaller and larger spaces.
Building a cute entryway coat rack from Dollar Tree supplies
In her video, Bargain Bethany used wood glue to fix the backs of square, wooden wall hooks onto her rectangular board. This is a super simple way to make a coat rack quickly, though there are a few other options if your local store doesn't carry this type of hook. With any wooden board or sign, you can screw the hooks in a row in the center of the wood to create your coat rack. Consider staining or painting your boards before adding the hooks if the wood will show through.
For folks who would like more hooks than one Dollar Tree plank can hold, use wood glue to attach two or three boards together. Otherwise, a few wooden boxes can be secured together to make a longer board. This alternative to create a floating entryway storage piece (shared on TikTok by dollartree.hacks) allows you to place items inside the wood crates. At the same time, hooks underneath the boxes hang more of your belongings.
No matter what variation you create, you may need to use nails or screws to mount it to the wall. If you can't make holes in the wall, strong Command Strips may be sturdy enough for your coat rack to hold lighter items. Besides organizing the area by your front door, this DIY rack would also be perfect for decoratively hanging towels in the bathroom.