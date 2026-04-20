Create A Floating Entryway Storage Piece To Add A Pop Of Color To Your Home

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Your entryway is a space that practically demands an even balance of functionality and visual appeal. The room should look inviting and set the aesthetic tone for the rest of your home while still offering a place to keep everyday items like coats, keys, sunglasses, and purses. As it turns out, you can achieve all of these things at once with the right storage fixtures — and there's a fantastic DIY inspired by building_bridget on TikTok that proves this to be the case.

The project involves assembling a narrow wood floating shelf with a larger panel beneath it that has hooks for things like jackets and bags. What really takes this shelf up to the next level, though, is a row of patterned square tiles just below the shelf. Any tiles to match your interior style and scheme can work, including the Talavera tiles seen in the video, an amazingly bright and colorful way to bring a sophisticated touch of Southwestern style suitable for all sorts of spaces.

With the right tools and supplies, you could build this shelf at home within a few days. You'll need pine or poplar boards, wood conditioner, a wood stain of your choice, wall hooks (like GlideRite Coat Hooks), and a polyurethane top coat. You'll also need wood glue and tile mastic for assembly, as well as wood screws and a pocket hole jig. Finally, don't forget about the tiles themselves — you can order them online from specialty suppliers or retailers like Walmart. Although this sort of shelf is technically a storage fixture, it definitely counts as one of the best wall decor ideas for your entryway, all thanks to these decorative highlights.