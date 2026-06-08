Skip The Bulky Birdbaths: Amazon Has A Space-Saving Solution For Porches And Decks
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You may think you don't have room for a birdbath on your tiny patio or deck. But what if there was a way you could give your feathered friends a compact spot to take a dip? Rather than a full-size bath with a wide stand that takes up floor space, this Amazon find is compact and attaches to the railing of your deck or balcony. The Jealoeur Adjustable Deck-Mounted Birdbath features a 12-inch wide, somewhat shallow bowl made of plastic and a metal bracket that clamps onto flat railings. Normally priced around $26, this convenient birdbath is also a budget-friendly option compared to many traditional baths.
The bowl of the Jealoeur bath is removable, unlike most classic options. Bulky baths, especially heavy stone versions, are often one piece, making them more difficult to clean. The Jealoeur plastic basin pulls off the frame, allowing you to take it inside and wash it. Though this bath is very well suited for small spaces, it can work for most porches. Even if you have a larger outdoor space, ditching traditional birdbaths for a creative alternative helps bring avian visitors closer for a better view. Just be mindful that it won't fit onto round railings or those thicker than 3 ½ inches.
Pros and cons of Amazon's Jealoeur deck-mounted birdbath
Some other birdbaths that attach to decks for up-close birdwatching may feature metal or copper bowls that seem sturdier. However, they are also much more expensive, with some costing over $150. Plus, Amazon sells replacement Jealoeur basins if yours happens to break, preventing you from having to replace the entire setup. Overall, reviews on Amazon were positive, with customers claiming the bath is easy to install and clean. One purchaser noted, "Had this for about a year now or more. Birds love it.... It's perfect for jays and doves to bathe in, but too deep for little birds. But, great drinking water for ALL birds as long as filled daily. Easy breezy to clean!" If you're concerned this bath isn't shallow enough, adding a couple of rocks to the bottom of the bowl helps give smaller birds a place to perch.
Though this deck-mounted birdbath has many positive attributes, some Amazon reviews complained of the screws rusting, despite being made of stainless steel. One mentioned issues with removing the bath from the deck once the screws had rusted, resulting in damage to the railing. Many of the negative reviews state that birds simply didn't visit the bath. Putting your birdbath in the wrong spot matters, so make sure the environment around your deck is nice for the birds, too.