'My Jaw Dropped' - People Are Calling This Basket The Ultimate Thrift Find

A wave of excitement can take over after a successful trip to the thrift store. Perhaps you scored the perfect throw pillows, bedroom artwork, or the vintage 80s decor item everyone has been snatching up. It can be on another level, though, when you walk out with a really unique gem. Case in point: a collapsible wooden basket. It's a beautifully ornate piece that can transform before your eyes — doubling as both a trivet and a basket. When TikTok creator @annelle.rrp, aka Annelle Blackwell, shared the collapsing basket she discovered while thrifting, many netizens were just as amazed as she was. One person commented, "My jaw dropped."

Unless you're familiar with collapsible wooden baskets, you might mistake one as being a completely different object altogether. Annelle believed she had found a lazy Susan upon spotting one. However, it wasn't until she began playing around with the intricate, wooden piece that she realized it had a second identity. Simply lift the outer rim, and a collapsing basket will pop up into a functional storage container. Lay it down flat again, and you can place hot dishes on top to protect your dining table.

Some collapsing baskets, which are often handcrafted, sell for more than $100 online. Finding one at a thrift store would be like digging up a treasure. After all, they're gorgeous pieces of home decor that come in a variety of designs. Collapsible baskets are made around the world, including by Pakistani woodworkers. However, they're not as popular in American culture, which is why many are fascinated by their versatility and creative details. Another user commented, "I have never seen anything like that! Wow!"