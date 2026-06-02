Turn Old Mason Jar Lids & Dollar Tree Finds Into The Ultimate Kitchen Organizer

Even after you've painstakingly reorganized your cabinets and decluttered your drawers, it can still feel like your kitchen doesn't have enough storage space. Rather than cluttering your counter or trying to overstuff your existing storage, DIYing a convenient organizer might be easier and cheaper than you think. This extra kitchen storage idea to free up space creates a spinning storage tower from Dollar Tree items and a couple of mason jar lids, keeping it budget-friendly. On TikTok, themidnightsoaper posted a video showing off her DIY organizers and how she used mason jar lids to make them even more efficient.

Dollar Tree crates are super versatile, and you can use them to craft this convenient storage tower that has six compartments. With a Crafter's Square Wood Pallet and a tall wooden sign or Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks from the low-cost retailer, you can attach the crates vertically to craft your tower. To make this DIY kitchen organizer even more useful, themidnightsoaper added a custom mason jar lid turntable onto the bottom.

With two flat mason jar lids, one lid ring, some Dollar Tree beads, and a plastic cutting board, you can make your own lazy Susan to add to the bottom of your storage. The mason jar lid turntable could be attached to any box or bin. However, using it as a storage tower ensures that the bins in the back remain easy to access. This cute, farmhouse-style organizer provides a great spot to stash a bunch of miscellaneous kitchen items.