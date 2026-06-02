Turn Old Mason Jar Lids & Dollar Tree Finds Into The Ultimate Kitchen Organizer
Even after you've painstakingly reorganized your cabinets and decluttered your drawers, it can still feel like your kitchen doesn't have enough storage space. Rather than cluttering your counter or trying to overstuff your existing storage, DIYing a convenient organizer might be easier and cheaper than you think. This extra kitchen storage idea to free up space creates a spinning storage tower from Dollar Tree items and a couple of mason jar lids, keeping it budget-friendly. On TikTok, themidnightsoaper posted a video showing off her DIY organizers and how she used mason jar lids to make them even more efficient.
Dollar Tree crates are super versatile, and you can use them to craft this convenient storage tower that has six compartments. With a Crafter's Square Wood Pallet and a tall wooden sign or Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks from the low-cost retailer, you can attach the crates vertically to craft your tower. To make this DIY kitchen organizer even more useful, themidnightsoaper added a custom mason jar lid turntable onto the bottom.
With two flat mason jar lids, one lid ring, some Dollar Tree beads, and a plastic cutting board, you can make your own lazy Susan to add to the bottom of your storage. The mason jar lid turntable could be attached to any box or bin. However, using it as a storage tower ensures that the bins in the back remain easy to access. This cute, farmhouse-style organizer provides a great spot to stash a bunch of miscellaneous kitchen items.
Steps for DIYing a spinning kitchen organizer tower
This stylish Dollar Tree storage hack puts an end to countertop clutter by providing multiple boxes to organize all your loose odds and ends. From dish towels to spices, extra napkins, and even unread mail, this storage tower has endless organizational options.
To start this project, wood glue a plank or sign into the middle of your pallet. This will hold the rows of crates to form the tower. Glue two Crafter's Square Rectangular Wooden Crates onto your pallet, and attach two more rows of two above them. Though the DIYer uses smaller Dollar Tree crates to make the second and third tiers, utilize whatever wooden boxes your local store has. If you're concerned that glue won't support the items you need to store, screw the pieces together instead. Consider painting or staining the wood for a cute look.
@themidnightsoaper
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Now, make the turntable with this genius way to use lids from old jars instead of tossing them. Poke a hole in the center of two flat mason jar lids. Glue one of them inside the ring piece of the lid and add several Floral Garden Pearl Beads or marbles inside. Now, cut a circular piece from the plastic chopping mat to match the size of the flat lids. Make a hole in the center of this piece as well before setting it atop the beads, then place the other flat lid on top. Insert a screw through the center holes. Finally, screw it into the bottom of your organizer so it will spin.