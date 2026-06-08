Don't Toss Empty Soup Cans — Turn Them Into Glowing Home Decor You'll Love

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It turns out Andy Warhol isn't the only one who understood the potential aesthetic value of a humble soup can. It's surprisingly easy to turn one into a one-of-a-kind piece of glowing home decor you'll love. No matter which side you take in "the big light" debate, there's no denying that lamps, pendants, and chandeliers are fantastic ways to illuminate a space. However, making your own punch tin lantern is an extremely affordable way to layer your lighting to bring depth and warmth to any room. After peeling off the labels, you'll use a simple hammer and nail or punching tool to create a series of holes in each soup can before setting a candle inside to create lanterns that practically glow.

While there are plenty of genius ideas to repurpose empty soup cans around the house, tin can lanterns have a rich history. Vintage punch tin lanterns are highly prized by collectors of Early American antiques. Although perfectly reproducing the intricate patterns made by expert tinsmiths centuries ago may require a little practice, with a hammer and the punching tool of your choice it's easier than you may think to create patterns and shapes in the side of your soup can luminaries.

Along with soup cans of any size, you'll need either a hardened masonry nail or an inexpensive tool punch, one of the essential carpentry tools that come in handy for DIY projects. For complex designs, a piece of craft paper, scotch tape, and fine-tipped permanent marker will also be helpful.