Not Baskets, Not Bins: There's A Dollar Tree Solution To Keep Towels Organized
Keeping towels organized can be difficult because they are so bulky! You've likely already tried using baskets and bins as a solution, so your towels aren't just stacked sky-high on your shelves. But these storage options come with their own issues. They can make it harder for you to see what's actually in there, and the towels rarely stay nicely folded while you rummage through the containers. However, there is actually a Dollar Tree solution to easily keep your towels organized if baskets and bins haven't worked for you in the past. The Laundry Essentials Heavier Weight 7-Pocket Organizer is available for just $1.25. It lies flat on your shelf, so you can keep your towels both organized and accessible, and most importantly, folded.
The organizer can fit one small towel or washcloth in each of its seven pockets, as it's 6.69 inches wide, 4.72 inches high, and 14.17 inches long. At this size, it should fit on a shelf or in a cabinet. Because it has an open top and see-through sides, this pocket system helps you keep visual tabs on which towels are clean and available. It also means you don't have dig through a basket or bin to find the towel you want while messing up the others.
How to style your Dollar Tree towel organizer
This towel organizer isn't a Dollar Tree organization find that doubles as decor, but it is still unassuming enough that you could leave it out without causing visual chaos. For example, if you have a front-loading washer and dryer, place it on top of them to upgrade your laundry room into a mudroom, for easy-access towels to clean off muddy pets or sweaty kids. It also works well in the linen closet to keep things more put together. Or, place one on a bathroom shelf or in the vanity cabinet if you want them closer to where you use them every day.
To fit the hand towels or washcloths neatly, you'll need a good way to fold the towels for storage. There are plenty of options, like rolling the material into a tight log or folding it in on itself, in thirds. Whatever you choose, just be sure that all of the towels on display are matching or coordinating colors so it doesn't look sloppy. Also, keep in mind that the slots are on the small side, so you won't be able to use them for larger towels or bath sheets. But if you have a lot of smaller towels and washcloths, you can grab more than one of these clever towel storage solutions and stack the multiples, as needed.