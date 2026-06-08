Not Baskets, Not Bins: There's A Dollar Tree Solution To Keep Towels Organized

Keeping towels organized can be difficult because they are so bulky! You've likely already tried using baskets and bins as a solution, so your towels aren't just stacked sky-high on your shelves. But these storage options come with their own issues. They can make it harder for you to see what's actually in there, and the towels rarely stay nicely folded while you rummage through the containers. However, there is actually a Dollar Tree solution to easily keep your towels organized if baskets and bins haven't worked for you in the past. The Laundry Essentials Heavier Weight 7-Pocket Organizer is available for just $1.25. It lies flat on your shelf, so you can keep your towels both organized and accessible, and most importantly, folded.

The organizer can fit one small towel or washcloth in each of its seven pockets, as it's 6.69 inches wide, 4.72 inches high, and 14.17 inches long. At this size, it should fit on a shelf or in a cabinet. Because it has an open top and see-through sides, this pocket system helps you keep visual tabs on which towels are clean and available. It also means you don't have dig through a basket or bin to find the towel you want while messing up the others.