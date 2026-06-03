It Was Massive In The '60s — Now It's The Ultimate Thrift Store Decor Find

Looking to add a touch of color and playfulness to your space? A vintage glassware known as Carnival glass could become your new favorite thrift store find. Often called "Poor Man's Tiffany," Carnival glass is a colorful molded glassware with a distinct iridescent sheen, and it comes in an array of unusual shapes and designs. It was first made in the early 1900s, before going out of style in the '30s. Around that time, it earned the moniker "Carnival Glass" because it was given away as a carnival prize in an attempt to reduce excess inventory of a product that was no longer in demand. In the '60s, the colorful glassware was once again in vogue after the Imperial Glass Company reissued several designs.

Carnival glass comes in a multitude of colors, from marigold yellow to cobalt blue. The signature sheen comes from a solution of metallic salts applied to the surface of the glass before firing. Today, Carnival glass is experiencing a new revival, becoming an increasingly popular find for antique collectors. You can spot Carnival glass at your local thrift store by paying attention to the unique iridescence of the glass — though the pieces may get snapped up quickly.

For the most part, Carnival glass is worth relatively little ($10 to $60 is pretty average). However, there are some rarer valuable vintage pieces that you should never skip if you see them at an estate sale or thrift store, with these valued anywhere from $40,000 to over $150,000. Valuable pieces include the incredibly rare Millersburg Peoples Vase in blue, the Northwood Wisteria Vase in emerald green, and the Cleveland Memorial Souvenir Ashtray in marigold, which is the rarest Carnival glass color.