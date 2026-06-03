10 Lowe's Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On In June 2026

If splashing around in a pool or taking a beach vacation aren't in the cards this summer, but you still need a way to cool off and have some fun, don't overlook wandering the air conditioned aisles of your local Lowe's. More than just a place to help make all your weekend warrior dreams come true, the hardware store tops JD Power's satisfaction rankings thanks in no small part to its welcoming layout, wide variety of products, friendly customer service, and of course, competitive pricing. On the heels of it's Memorial Day sales, the company is starting to roll out Father's Day deals along with other discounts on Lowe's items smart homeowners should stock up on in June 2026.

With multiple Lowe's deals overlapping in June, we did some sleuthing to find must-have products that are currently trending or on sale. While some popular items that are flying off the shelves are affordably priced every day, others are grabbing attention because they are up to 50% off the regular price. Along with products you'll use all summer long, like weed- and mosquito-killing lawn chemicals, we also spotted some bargains on batteries and duct tape. Keep in mind that a few of these deals are store-specific though. Everything that made our list has at least a 4.3-star overall rating or higher from Lowe's customers who appreciate each item's performance and price tag.