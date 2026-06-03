10 Lowe's Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On In June 2026
If splashing around in a pool or taking a beach vacation aren't in the cards this summer, but you still need a way to cool off and have some fun, don't overlook wandering the air conditioned aisles of your local Lowe's. More than just a place to help make all your weekend warrior dreams come true, the hardware store tops JD Power's satisfaction rankings thanks in no small part to its welcoming layout, wide variety of products, friendly customer service, and of course, competitive pricing. On the heels of it's Memorial Day sales, the company is starting to roll out Father's Day deals along with other discounts on Lowe's items smart homeowners should stock up on in June 2026.
With multiple Lowe's deals overlapping in June, we did some sleuthing to find must-have products that are currently trending or on sale. While some popular items that are flying off the shelves are affordably priced every day, others are grabbing attention because they are up to 50% off the regular price. Along with products you'll use all summer long, like weed- and mosquito-killing lawn chemicals, we also spotted some bargains on batteries and duct tape. Keep in mind that a few of these deals are store-specific though. Everything that made our list has at least a 4.3-star overall rating or higher from Lowe's customers who appreciate each item's performance and price tag.
Sta-Green Premium Brown Mulch
June brings plenty of scorching weather along with it, which is one of the reasons it makes so much sense to stock up on Lowe's Sta-Green 2-cu ft Premium Mulch. Available in black, brown, or red, each $4 bag covers between 8 to 12 square feet when piled two to three inches deep. That's the perfect amount for conserving moisture and protecting the roots of your plants without risking root rot. Over 45,000 Lowe's customers have contributed to the 4.3 star overall rating, with countless glowing reviews that praise the vibrant color and outstanding value.
Spectracide Weed and Grass Killer
No homeowner's guide to summer yard care is complete without a way to deal with weeds. On sale for $6 until June 10, the Spectracide Ready-to-Use 1-Gallon Trigger Spray Weed and Grass Killer makes killing the roots of invasive weeds and grass quick and easy. "Absolutely an outstanding product that actually works! Spray it on, come back in a few hours and you will see that it has done as it states... It IS the only thing I recommend to kill weeds," wrote one satisfied reviewer echoing thousands of others.
Harbor Breeze Warm White Solar LED Spot light
Lowe's is offering a huge discount through July 30 on the Harbor Breeze 30-Lumens Matte Black Warm White Solar LED Spotlights. Regularly priced at $12.98 each, they're currently on sale for just $4! You'll have to keep a close eye on your local store or the Lowe's website to get them when they're in stock, since the easy-to-install stakes, wire-free design, and soft warm light offering 30 lumens of brightness along walkways, porch, or patio make this outdoor lighting solution extremely popular.
Off! Backyard Pretreat Mosquito Control Outdoor Spray
When you spend all summer outside, weeds are bad, but bugs are even worse. Hundreds of Lowe's customers swear by Off! Backyard Pretreat Mosquito Control Outdoor Spray, which is on sale in early June 2026 for $10.98. The bottle of specialized formula that kills over 110 insect species connects to a standard garden hose. The nozzle has two different settings, a stream setting for spot-treating and a fan for covering larger areas. "The most effective lawn treatment I have found. Leaves a very slight medicinal smell but results are good," said one happy customer.
Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries
When it comes to items smart homeowners should stock up on, there's one Lowe's deal this June that just makes sense. Normally priced at $16.68, you can currently get four-packs of Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries for $14.98. Receiving almost exclusively four- and five-star reviews from satisfied customers, these long-lasting AA batteries claim to be leakproof and capable of performing outdoors during the hottest summer months. "They last much longer than regular batteries... They also feel lightweight and are easy to store," wrote one happy user.
Basicwise Plastic Stackable Decorative Bins
Lowe's might not be the first place you think of when you're trying to sneak extra storage into your home, but the company sells several containers that do the trick. Although they only have one five-star review so far, the bestselling Basicwise Medium Blue Plastic Stackable Decorative Bins are on sale in early June for $27. That's a hefty discount from their regular price of $45. Sold in a three-pack, each container is made of durable plastic designed with a wide open front for easy access, cut-out handles for convenience, and stackable channels for easy stacking.
Mr. Clean Lavender Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner
If you're serious about keeping your home clean, Lowe's June deal on Mr. Clean Lavender Liquid All-Purpose Cleaner is another opportunity to stock up at a discount. Normally priced at $12.98, each 64-ounce bottle of concentrated multi-surface formula is currently $3 off. Scented with Febreeze Lavender Scent and made for countertops, floors, and toilets, close to 300 customers have given this cleaning find a five-star rating. "Best cleaning and smelling product on the market," wrote one. "...a standout product that has transformed my cleaning routine," raved another.
Cree Lighting Dimmable LED General purpose Light Bulbs
The only thing worse than having a light bulb blow out is not having an extra one on hand to replace it. Stocking up on the Cree Lighting Dimmable LED General Purpose Light Bulbs is one smart solution, and Lowe's June deal is a perfect time to do it. Normally priced at $14.98 each, the four-packs are on sale through June 22 for $9.98. Unlike old-school incandescents, these switch mode bulbs offer five different color modes, a 25,000-hour lifespan, an eco-friendly design, and plug-and-play compatibility with existing dimmers.
Gorilla Duct Tape
Smart homeowners are stocking up on rolls of Gorilla Duct Tape in June 2026. Currently discounted to $9.98 per roll, Lowe's carries the super-sticky, all-weather tape in standard silver, black, or white. Whether you're trying to keep flies away from your home and patio with an easy duct tape hack or you just feel better having a few extra rolls on hand, nearly 1,000 Lowe's customers have given this product a five-star rating. "I keep a roll in my car and house, and take several loops of it in bags I carry with me," wrote one enthusiastic fan.
Forclover Folding Patio Adirondack Chair
Once you've scratched off those last-minute fixes, cleaning tasks, and lawn maintenance chores from your to-do list, it's time to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Kicking back is better with a friend or two, which makes stocking up on Lowe's Forclover Folding Patio Adirondack Chairs a smart move. Another Lowe's deal you won't want to miss in June, the easy-to-assemble ergonomic seats are on sale for up to 50% off until June 17! Available in white, gray, and navy blue, they're currently priced at $73.05, $100.10, and $103.35 respectively.