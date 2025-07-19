Keep Flies Away From Your Home And Patio With An Easy Duct Tape Hack

Summer has a lot to offer: Sunshine, warm temperatures, and plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors — or at least open the windows. The only drawback? This type of weather comes with an uptick of flies, which can be a major nuisance. It might even prompt you to research ways to repel flies from your home with a natural remedy from your kitchen. If that doesn't work, you can always buy a sticky fly trap to keep the pests away. Alternatively, you can make a DIY version with duct tape, which you likely already have at home.

There are several ways to make a homemade sticky trap with duct tape. The simplest technique is to cut a 12-inch length of duct tape and then hang it up, sticky side facing out. You can fold the top and bottom edges back so you can adhere it to the wall, or simply wrap it around something. For example, if you're trying to deter flies from the inside of your home, place it near the window or trash can. Likewise, if you want to protect your patio, put the tape near food or around the arm of an unused chair. But there are more tips go make your DIY duct tape fly trap perfection.