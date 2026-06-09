The Smart Way To Reuse Vintage Doilies In Your Cabinets & Drawers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A charming relic from the past, hand-crocheted doilies often bring back memories of trips to granny's house. Whether sourced from a thrift store or inherited from family, these items carry a strong sense of nostalgia and comfort. In some cases, you'll use them the way they were intended — on tables or draped over sofas. Other times, there's room for creativity. In this case, the idea is to use vintage doilies as decorative protectors for fine china when you store them in cabinets or drawers.

Ceramic pieces create beautiful place settings, but the material can also be fragile. When you stack plates or cups (which is common for space-saving reasons), you could unintentionally cause scratches, cracks, or chips. While those issues affect the looks of your fancy dishware, they can also weaken it and force you to toss part of the set. Properly storing fine china helps minimize those damage risks. That's why many people use some type of protectors between the pieces.

You can buy premade versions, like these Imncya Felt Plate Separators, but putting a vintage doily between each plate, bowl, or cup adds a homespun twist on the idea. It's a little more decorative and unique than the uniform felt versions. Plus, round crocheted doilies match the shape of most dinnerware, and the thick fabric keeps the pieces from scratching one another. It's also a layer of padding between the fragile pieces. If that weren't enough, you can always style the vintage doilies on the table when you break out the china.