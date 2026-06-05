Ditch Baskets And Bins: There's A Better Thrift Store Find For Organizing Clutter
Baskets here, bins there, it can start to feel like every organizational strategy hinges on finding the perfect woven, plastic, or fabric vessel. And, sure, they're effective in many cases — like all of the creative ways to organize your kitchen clutter. Some items require something a little sturdier, though, which is why it's always a good idea to grab wooden crates when you see them at secondhand stores. They're large, versatile, and hefty, so they can hold a variety of items to get your clutter under control. And thrifting them just makes sense.
You can buy wooden crates new, but large options that are ideal for storage often cost well over $20 for one. If you have a lot of clutter, one won't cut it. Thrifting crates as you find them helps you gradually increase your storage capabilities without shelling out a lot of cash at once. You can always update the look with a coat of stain or paint if you find used crates that are in rough shape.
Plus, you never know what type of wooden containers you'll find at a secondhand store (or even garage sales and estate sales). You could find unique vintage wooden crates with brand names stamped on them to add a little personality to your storage solutions. Vintage soda crates often feature dividers inside, which can help you organize smaller objects. Or, you might find wooden crates that have already been turned into customized storage, like a nightstand, coffee table, or bookshelf.
Control your clutter with thrifted wooden crates
Before heading to the thrift store, identify the cluttered areas you want to update. This will help you look for crates that are the right size for those items. When you get your crates home, dust them off or use a vacuum to clean them up. You can also use a little soapy water to dampen a cloth and wipe any dirty spots. If the crates have rough spots, use sandpaper to smooth them out to keep stored items from snagging.
Wood crates won't magically make clutter disappear (we have simple decluttering hacks for that). But they do give you a dedicated space to put all of those items you want to keep. The best part? They're customizable. Because they're made of sturdy wood, crates can be stacked together to fit a lot of clutter into a smaller space. Turn them on their sides and secure them together to create open shelving, or install casters on the bottom of the crates to make them portable.
The rectangular shape also makes crates ideal for various storage needs. Stack them on the floor or on shelves in your closet to increase storage. Alternatively, smaller crates can be used as countertop storage. Think spice jars and oil bottles in the kitchen, or hand soap and hair products in the bathroom. In rooms where floor space is limited, attach the crates directly to the wall with the open side facing out to create a cube-style floating shelf. While you're at the thrift store, look for similar items to help with clutter — there are many ways to use milk crates around the house, for example. Eventually, you can thrift a complete organizational system for your home.