Ditch Baskets And Bins: There's A Better Thrift Store Find For Organizing Clutter

Baskets here, bins there, it can start to feel like every organizational strategy hinges on finding the perfect woven, plastic, or fabric vessel. And, sure, they're effective in many cases — like all of the creative ways to organize your kitchen clutter. Some items require something a little sturdier, though, which is why it's always a good idea to grab wooden crates when you see them at secondhand stores. They're large, versatile, and hefty, so they can hold a variety of items to get your clutter under control. And thrifting them just makes sense.

You can buy wooden crates new, but large options that are ideal for storage often cost well over $20 for one. If you have a lot of clutter, one won't cut it. Thrifting crates as you find them helps you gradually increase your storage capabilities without shelling out a lot of cash at once. You can always update the look with a coat of stain or paint if you find used crates that are in rough shape.

Plus, you never know what type of wooden containers you'll find at a secondhand store (or even garage sales and estate sales). You could find unique vintage wooden crates with brand names stamped on them to add a little personality to your storage solutions. Vintage soda crates often feature dividers inside, which can help you organize smaller objects. Or, you might find wooden crates that have already been turned into customized storage, like a nightstand, coffee table, or bookshelf.