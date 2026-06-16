Ditch The Boring Towel Bar — This Budget-Friendly DIY Is A Cuter Way To Hang Towels

If you've ever glanced at your bathroom wall and noticed that your towel bar was the most drab-looking thing in the room, you're not alone. Simple, metal towel bars appear so industrial and plain, while your bathroom is supposed to be a beautiful oasis. Luckily, this TikToker has a budget-friendly and creative way to hang bathroom towels. With just a pair of wooden blocks, some peel-and-stick wallpaper, and decorative coat hooks she found on clearance at Kohl's, dollartree.hacks crafted adorable, custom towel hangers. Hooks are such a versatile storage solution, and by attaching them to a decorated wood board, you can make the cutest functional decor.

While long towel bars look clunky and can take up a lot of wall space, these DIY hooks are a space-saving way to store towels in a small bathroom. The hooks are each secured to a separate plank rather than being in a row together like a towel rack. This allows you to install each one in different parts of your bathroom, or you can stagger them near each other for added visual interest. Plus, using a board makes the hooks easy to mount, even if you can't (or don't want to) put holes in the wall. To keep this project budget-friendly, look for decorative hooks on sale at department or craft stores. For example, Hobby Lobby has a White & Gold Flower Metal Wall Hook currently on sale for under $3. Alternatively, thrift stores are great places to scour unique yet inexpensive coat hooks.