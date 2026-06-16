Ditch The Boring Towel Bar — This Budget-Friendly DIY Is A Cuter Way To Hang Towels
If you've ever glanced at your bathroom wall and noticed that your towel bar was the most drab-looking thing in the room, you're not alone. Simple, metal towel bars appear so industrial and plain, while your bathroom is supposed to be a beautiful oasis. Luckily, this TikToker has a budget-friendly and creative way to hang bathroom towels. With just a pair of wooden blocks, some peel-and-stick wallpaper, and decorative coat hooks she found on clearance at Kohl's, dollartree.hacks crafted adorable, custom towel hangers. Hooks are such a versatile storage solution, and by attaching them to a decorated wood board, you can make the cutest functional decor.
While long towel bars look clunky and can take up a lot of wall space, these DIY hooks are a space-saving way to store towels in a small bathroom. The hooks are each secured to a separate plank rather than being in a row together like a towel rack. This allows you to install each one in different parts of your bathroom, or you can stagger them near each other for added visual interest. Plus, using a board makes the hooks easy to mount, even if you can't (or don't want to) put holes in the wall. To keep this project budget-friendly, look for decorative hooks on sale at department or craft stores. For example, Hobby Lobby has a White & Gold Flower Metal Wall Hook currently on sale for under $3. Alternatively, thrift stores are great places to scour unique yet inexpensive coat hooks.
Crafting adorable wall-mounted towel hooks
Start by decorating your wood board. The original DIYer used peel-and-stick wallpaper, but you could also use decorative paper. If you don't like how big the board is, cut it to suit the size of your hook and the space in your bathroom first. Then, cut a piece of your paper to the exact dimensions of your wood, peel the backing, and stick it into place. Otherwise, use an adhesive to secure the paper. Paint or wood stain would also be a gorgeous option as a backing for your towel hook accent. As for the hooks themselves, you can always spray paint them to better match your aesthetic.
@dollartree.hacks
How to Make Stylish Wall Hooks on a Budget #coathooks #wallhooks #coatrack #walldecoration #wallhanging . . . Genius DIY by @kraftsbykatelyn ✨ Watch her YouTube for more creative projects!
Now, use a drill and a screw to attach each hook to the center of a board. Make as many of these hook storage solutions as you need to hold your bath towels. While you can nail or screw the towel storage directly into your bathroom wall, you don't have to. Add sturdy Command Strips to the back of the project to easily stick it onto the wall for quick and damage-free hanging. And there you have it — a clever towel rack alternative that adds texture and color to the room while maximizing your space with vertical storage.