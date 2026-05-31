The Overlooked Dollar Tree Hack That Keeps Drawers Organized
If digging through your drawers is starting to feel like reaching your hand into a mystery box, it might be time to implement a new organizational system. Dividers and small bins are some of the best ways to keep messy drawers tidy, but these plastic organizers can get a little pricey, especially if you need to sort multiple drawers. For instance, a set of six clear drawer organizers can cost over $15, and that would only cover one drawer. While unconventional, disposable plastic cups from Dollar Tree could be the drawer divider alternative you've been looking for. You'll get a similar look for a much lower price.
Rather than shelling out your money for overpriced plastic bins, a pack of 16 Clear Plastic Beverage Cups is $1.50 at Dollar Tree. If you happen to have leftover plastic party cups taking up space in your kitchen, you can make these DIY drawer dividers for free. Using plastic cups creates round compartments instead of square ones, but this budget-friendly alternative still has a cute, minimalistic look. Moreover, it can also make your storage extremely customizable and versatile, allowing you to stash various items and modify your drawer storage as necessary. Just like divider bins, you can move, relocate, and rearrange the plastic cups to perfectly organize your drawers.
How to organize drawers with disposable plastic cups
To put this nifty hack into action, line your plastic cups in rows inside the drawer. You can fill the entire space or only place your cups in a portion of the drawer. Once the cups are arranged, it's time to start organizing. This Dollar Tree DIY organizes small odds and ends effortlessly and is especially helpful for storing awkwardly shaped items. Think undergarments in a dresser or office supplies in a desk drawer. It also lets you keep taller objects such as hair brushes, bottle openers, or corkscrews upright rather than jumbled inside the storage space.
Depending on what type of storage you need, smaller plastic cups may work better. Fortunately, the low-cost retailer sells a 10-pack of Clear Condiment Cups for $2, which would be perfect for items like paper clips, tacks, or bag clips.
If you have trouble with the plastic cups falling over or shifting around when you slide the drawer open and closed, there's a simple solution. Gluing the bottom of the cups onto a piece of cardboard ensures they stay in place and creates a set of connected drawer dividers. Not to mention, it makes for a fantastic stackable storage solution. Make multiple cup-lined trays and set them on top of each other in the drawer to really maximize the space.