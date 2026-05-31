The Overlooked Dollar Tree Hack That Keeps Drawers Organized

If digging through your drawers is starting to feel like reaching your hand into a mystery box, it might be time to implement a new organizational system. Dividers and small bins are some of the best ways to keep messy drawers tidy, but these plastic organizers can get a little pricey, especially if you need to sort multiple drawers. For instance, a set of six clear drawer organizers can cost over $15, and that would only cover one drawer. While unconventional, disposable plastic cups from Dollar Tree could be the drawer divider alternative you've been looking for. You'll get a similar look for a much lower price.

Rather than shelling out your money for overpriced plastic bins, a pack of 16 Clear Plastic Beverage Cups is $1.50 at Dollar Tree. If you happen to have leftover plastic party cups taking up space in your kitchen, you can make these DIY drawer dividers for free. Using plastic cups creates round compartments instead of square ones, but this budget-friendly alternative still has a cute, minimalistic look. Moreover, it can also make your storage extremely customizable and versatile, allowing you to stash various items and modify your drawer storage as necessary. Just like divider bins, you can move, relocate, and rearrange the plastic cups to perfectly organize your drawers.