Ditch Overstuffed Drawers: This Dollar Tree DIY Organizes Small Odds And Ends

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Nothing is more anxiety-inducing than desperately searching for something in a drawer filled with disorganized clutter. Small knick-knacks are especially notorious for falling over and scattering unless you invest in great drawer organizers that control the mess. If you're ready to embrace more peaceful and orderly living, it might be time to consider keeping odds and ends in line with a budget-friendly investment at the Dollar Tree: multiple Jot Multifunctional 3-Section Wire Mesh Desk Organizers. By combining several of these organizers into a single large organizer, you can section it off and give all those random items a designated place to make them easier to find.

This narrow organizer, which measures 2 ½ inches wide and 11 ¼ long, is made of a metal mesh and has three separate compartments for simple organization. It's roughly 1 ½ inches tall and will easily fit in most drawers, whether in a desk, vanity, dresser, or nightstand. The three compartments can help you ditch overstuffed drawers and corral the mess by holding small items that are normally lost in the depths of cabinets, like pens, rubber bands, or crafting tools.

Due to the small size, you're able to arrange multiple organizers horizontally or vertically to fit your drawer and tidy the space. Use them to manage your jewelry, declutter your office workspace, organize your vanity, or finally bring some sanity to the kitchen junk drawer. To modify them into a single large organizer, you only need zip ties and scissors. Since the pieces are so shallow, you can even make multiple organizers to stack on top of each other if the drawer is deep enough, allowing you to maximize your small item storage.